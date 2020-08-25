Bassett Furniture Selects Domo To Drive Customer Insights

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, announced today that Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET), with more than 100 years of marketing and manufacturing furniture in the United States, has chosen Domo to help it more effectively leverage data to support data-driven business insights.

With headquarters in Bassett, Virginia, Bassett Furniture manufactures, sells and distributes high-quality custom furniture through its own website and a network of company-owned, licensed and independent retail outlets. Bassett Furniture also owns its own logistics division to ensure timely distribution and delivery of its products to retailers and consumers alike.

"Our mission has always been to put the customer experience at the forefront for every aspect of our business," said Brian Claspell, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Bassett Furniture. "We use data to ensure that everyone from finance to logistics understands and stays ahead of customer needs."

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bassett Furniture started to evaluate new data solutions, and as the market began to change, the need for real-time data became even more imperative.

"We can no longer afford to wait days or weeks to analyze what is happening across our business," said Claspell. "Domo gives us one, easy-to-use solution that works seamlessly with our existing technology and helps us unlock the value of our data on the fly."

To determine if Domo's technology could meet the expectations of its executive team, Bassett Furniture engaged in a proof of concept.

"We are impressed by how fast and easy it is for Domo to deliver value and appreciate that Domo doesn't require us to patch together numerous components to work," Claspell continued.

Markus Lang, Sr. Director of Technology at Bassett, added, "Domo established a partnership rather than focusing on the sale of a product. This approach continues to date - a mutual interest in each other's success."

Domo's cloud platform, with more than 1,000 pre-built connectors and a mobile-first design, enables Bassett Furniture to get the right data into the hands of its business users quickly, easily and securely.

Josh James, Domo Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Bassett Furniture is competing by using data to elevate and modernize the customer experience. We're proud to help Bassett, which uses American ingenuity to make high-quality custom furniture available to a broad consumer market, leverage data more effectively to move their business forward."

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) - Get Report is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 100 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett's retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally and a logistics business specializing in home furnishings. For more information, visit the Company's website at bassettfurniture.com.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

