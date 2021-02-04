Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris Invites Everyone To "Get Back To Nature" In Super Bowl Debut

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, North America's premier outdoor and conservation company, today unveiled its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, a heartfelt message about nature's healing power. With stunning cinematography, evocative music and a genuine tone filled with hope, the 60-second commercial, titled " Get Back to Nature," features people everywhere returning to adventure in the great outdoors. Messaging reminds viewers that, "the great outdoors are wide open," and "to get back to nature" and "connect with the ones we love the most."

"In times like these, we need nature more than ever. If there is a bright spot in these challenging times, it's that's more families are discovering the outdoors than ever before. Casting a line on the water, hiking in the woods and camping out under the stars provide us all with much more than social distancing," said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

Bass Pro Shops is especially excited to be part of this year's supercharged Super Bowl. It's a legendary matchup featuring Patrick Mahomes and Bass Pro's home state's Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just down the road from its Tampa destination store in the heart of great fishing.

Celebrating 50 years as the World's Leader in the Great Outdoors

"On the eve of the 50 th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops, in addition to providing added inspiration for families to get out in nature together, we wanted to celebrate and say thank you to our incredibly talented and passionate team members at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores across North America who have very deservingly earned the reputation as, 'The World's Foremost Outfitters.'"Morris added.

Fifty years ago, as an avid young angler Johnny Morris founded Bass Pro Shops in the back of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, the company's sole location for its first 13 years. Over the course of the years that followed, the outdoor retailer has established itself as one of America's most beloved brands. Last year, Bass Pro Shops was recognized as the #3 Most Reputable Retailer in America by Reputation.com. The company manufactures Tracker Boats and ATVs as well as Ascend kayaks that also are proudly showcased in the outdoor-themed message.

At the heart of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's is a deep and unrivaled passion for conservation

Conservation requires engagement: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's help connect countless young people to the outdoors every year. The company and its people have a proud heritage of supporting numerous conservation organizations. Johnny Morris is one of the most awarded and recognized conservationists in the U.S., and, in 2019, he was the recipient of the prestigious Audubon Medal for his lifetime commitment to conservation.

"Get Back to Nature" was originally envisioned by Johnny Morris and produced inhouse with creative support from Dave Swaine at St. Louis-based Kuhl-Swaine.

About Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers."

