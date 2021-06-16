BASMA.com Raises A $3M Series A Round To Scale Up Its Health Tech Platform In The MENA

The UK-based, MENA focused, startup BASMA.com closed $3M in its Series A round of funding led by MEVP with the participation of SOSF, IM capital and returning investors iSME, Cedar Mundi Ventures and IFA capital.

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BASMA.com is a digital healthcare platform working on redefining the orthodontics support experience with a chain of digitally-equipped clinics to offer faster and more precise treatments through its licensed partners. It uses ISO and CE certified invisible teeth aligners, 3D-printed in-house, to assist its network of partner clinics to treat patients with mild to moderate cases of teeth crowding and spacing in an average of 6 months. Unlike traditional orthodontic solutions, invisible aligners straighten teeth discreetly and without any pain.

Being the first of its kind in MENA, BASMA.com broke the barriers of traditional orthodontics by reshaping the patient experience. The startup has embraced a fully digital nature and took the process of orthodontic treatment to a new level. Pairing its network of partner clinics with state-of-the-art 3D technology, BASMA.com is on a mission to make customers' experience more affordable and accessible.

Boosted by these new resources, BASMA.com will focus on hiring new talent and expanding its geographic reach across the Middle East. The startup also plans on growing its network of partner dental clinics across KSA, UAE, and the region, to reach more cities and countries in the GCC.

"With the social changes happening across MENA, we believe that the future of dental care is linking patients with doctors digitally. We have been following Dr. Cherif and his team for a while and are very excited about the progress made in serving clients across MENA using an end-to-end digital experience," remarked Riyad Abou Jaoudeh, Junior Partner at MEVP.

"We believe in a full digital dental workflow and are equipping our network of clinics with all the digital tools necessary to offer accurate and effective treatments. At a click of a button, our users are directly connected to their dentists and orthodontists. Our advantage and main strength is that we make all of the treatment planning in-house, we listen and take the feedback of the patients, transmit it to our network partner clinics and constantly improve our offering," elaborates Dr. Cherif Massoud, CEO and co-founder of BASMA.com.

About BASMA.com

Founded by orthodontist Dr. Cherif Massoud and his team, www.basma.com is a doctor-directed digital healthcare platform with a mission of making customers' experience in dental care more affordable and accessible. It is the first company of its kind in the MENA region to facilitate remote orthodontic treatment through its licensed partners. Dr. Massoud and his team have been treating patients with invisible aligners for over 10 years.

About MEVP

MEVP is a Middle East-focused venture capital firm that invests in the early and growth stages of innovative technology companies run by talented entrepreneurs in the Middle East region with a focus on the GCC and Levant countries. With a team of 20 VC professionals across offices in Dubai, Beirut, Cairo, Bahrain, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, MEVP manages 4 regional funds and is the most established VC firm in the region, with a clear cross border investment appetite. Visit www.mevp.com for more information.

Media Contacts

BASMA.com Dr. Cherif Massoud cherif@basma.com

MEVP Riyad Abou Jaoudeh riyad.aboujaoudeh@mevp.com

Related Images founders-picture.jpg Founders Picture Founder: Dr. Cherif Massoud and Hrag Hayrabedian

team-picture.jpg Team Picture BASMA.com Team pic in May 2021

basma-aligner.png Basma Aligner Basma Invisible aligners, the best alternative to metal braces for teeth alignment.

dental-aligner.png Dental Aligner Fast, easy and precise invisible braces.

Related Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=737FOk6Mo8A

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basmacom-raises-a-3m-series-a-round-to-scale-up-its-health-tech-platform-in-the-mena-301313256.html

SOURCE Basma Health Limited