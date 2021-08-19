Basketball Star Cade Cunningham Partners With BlockFi

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Cade Cunningham, a former member of the Oklahoma State University Men's Basketball team and a rising star who was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As part of the partnership, BlockFi will provide Cunningham with a signing bonus paid directly in Bitcoin into his BlockFi account. In addition, Cunningham will collaborate with BlockFi on educational videos, promotional giveaways, exclusive interviews, and other efforts to raise awareness about the value of cryptocurrencies.

As he prepares to begin his professional basketball career, Cunningham is intensely focused on responsible money management, long-term planning, and portfolio diversification - values that are at the core of BlockFi's mission.

"I'm excited to partner with BlockFi to really diversify my portfolio and manage my crypto assets; especially as they become more important in personal finance," said Cunningham. "For me, it's not just about setting up myself for financial success long-term but also to educate future generations on financial wellness."

Cunningham will also highlight crypto's role in financial inclusivity and how it can help those without access to traditional banking, savings, and investment products.

"In communities across the U.S. and around the world, many hardworking people still don't have access to cost-efficient, reliable options to save and invest. What interested me in cryptocurrencies, and BlockFi in particular, was their ease of use, democratic and consensus underpinnings, and ability to evolve over time to meet the changing needs of financial consumers, myself included," Cunningham added.

BlockFi has made education and increased access to financial products a core part of its mission, and the company will work with Cunningham to spread its message through videos, events, and exclusive offers to fans.

"Anyone who watched a minute of Cade's career thus far knows he is the future of basketball. What excites us is his interest in and commitment to cryptocurrencies, which we believe are the future of finance," said Zac Prince, CEO & Co-Founder of BlockFi. "Cade is using his platform to educate basketball fans about the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. That should be lauded, and BlockFi will support him every step of the way."

About BlockFiBlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $15 billion in assets and has generated over $200 million in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

