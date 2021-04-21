BASIS Tucson North Celebrates 'National Student Leadership Week'

The week, which is currently happening, salutes, fosters, and acknowledges student leadership, which is more vital than ever.

TUCSON, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Tucson Northis joining thousands of schools throughout the United States, Canada, and around the world to celebrate National Student Leadership Week from April 18-24, 2021. The week is dedicated to recognizing and reinforcing the important role of student leaders. The theme for this year's event is "Leadership Unlimited."

"I wanted to make the Southern Arizona community aware of the impact of student leaders across the region, especially during these very tumultuous times," said Andrew Pongratz, an 11 th grader and Student Council President at BASIS Tucson North. "From hosting social events, to food drives, to giving encouragement and support, student leaders and their advisers have been working tirelessly to support students and educators as they navigate their education in a new environment this school year."

The pandemic has actually created opportunities for students to lean into learning and leadership - opportunities which will undoubtedly help them in their personal and professional futures.

"This year, when learning and school traditions have been so disrupted, it's important to celebrate how these students kept school spirit alive and continued to make a positive impact," said Ronn Nozoe, CEO of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). "This National Student Leadership Week, we're harnessing that momentum and reimagining the potential of student leadership going forward."

This year's theme highlights student leaders who—when faced with new and unique challenges—transformed obstacles into opportunities for creative thinking and continued to support their school communities. National Student Leadership Week provides an opportunity to recognize that unlimited determination and the ways student leaders find to lead, serve, and move forward.

"I'm very proud that our BASIS Tucson North Student Council, in just its first full year of existence, has stepped up in such powerful ways," said Sean Clark, Head of School at BASIS Tucson North. "They are an embodiment of positive student leadership, and they are fantastic representatives for our school, and our community."

National Student Leadership Week is celebrated each April to highlight and encourage student leadership and service in U.S. schools. In conjunction with the theme, student leaders at BASIS Tucson North have planned special activities to showcase the many ways involvement as student leaders helps prepare young people for the future.

National Student Leadership Week is sponsored by NASSP and its four student programs: National Student Council, the National Honor Society, the National Junior Honor Society, and the National Elementary Honor Society.

For more information about these organizations and National Student Leadership Week, visit www.nhs.us, www.njhs.us, www.nehs.org, www.NatStuCo.org, or www.nassp.org.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the nation's best, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/ PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable expert teachers serve eager students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the college-prep oriented BASIS Charter School Curriculum - known for its STEM focus and liberal arts and sciences foundation. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21 st century global workforce. In the 2020-21 academic year, BASIS Charter Schools has 29 operating public charter schools serving more than 20,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit BASISschools.org or BASISed.com. To apply, please visit enrollBASIS.com.

