Basin Water Resources, LLC Secures Pilot Project And FEED Study For Design Of New Water Reuse Plant For International Gold Mining Client

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Basin Water Resources, LLC (BWR) was selected by a major international gold producer to supply a dual-train nanofiltration (NF)/reverse osmosis (RO) pilot system to evaluate various membrane performance characteristics. BWR has leased and piloted similar equipment to numerous customers throughout the United States to evaluate water treatment reuse options and for Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies. The design flexibility allows the customer to see the real-world performance since our systems allow for testing of multiple membranes simultaneously and at similar or different operating parameters such as flux, recovery, and chemical feed rates. Coupled with our Virtual Control Room and Cloud-Based Data Collection and Analysis system, Basinwaterlogix™, we provide the client with real-time operating data, trend analysis, lab reports, service reports, and KPIs in order for them to have full visibility on their project from anywhere in the world. BWR's approach reduces overall pilot cost, complexity, and effort by leveraging the latest in water treatment equipment design and data collection and analysis. Pilot and future engineering costs are further reduced by minimizing the number of companies involved, contract negotiations, space requirements, support staff, electrical/mechanical installation, training, and chemical handling.

About Basin Water Resources, LLCBWR is a comprehensive water treatment company that supports the full life cycle of any utility or industrial water treatment project. Our core focus is on projects from 25 gpm (5.7 m3/hr) to 2500 gpm (567.8 m3/hr) with respect to water treatment and purification equipment. We design and manufacture industrial water purification equipment while supporting the full life cycle of these critical assets which when coupled with our virtual control room and cloud-based data collection and analysis system www.basinwaterlogix.com yields best-in-class support.

From conception, operation, and rapid response, BWR focuses on five main business units: Design & Manufacture, Mobile Water Services, RO Membrane Cleaning & Support, Retrofits & Controls Upgrades, and Chemical Treatment Solutions.

We work with a wide range of industries from Refining, Petrochemical, Power, Mining, Gas Processing, and other industrial water users. Our Chemical Treatment Solutions Team focuses on large industrial water treatment applications for industrial equipment and other process water systems. For more information visit www.bwrgroupllc.com.

