BASF Wins 3M 2020 Supplier Of The Year Award

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF was honored with the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to improving 3M's competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M's competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 4, 2021.

"Our longstanding commitment to 3M - along with dedicated collaboration between both organizations, particularly in 2020 - helped to provide critical products to health care workers across the globe," said Alan Weinstein, Director of Customer Experience for BASF in North America. "It is an honor for BASF to receive this award from one of the most market driven and innovative companies in the world."

"Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success," said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. "We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These collaborative relationships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It's important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that's what this award is all about."

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com .

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

