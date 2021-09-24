BASF's Brudermuller Receives ICIS CEO Of The Year Award At Power Players Event

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF CEO Dr Martin Brudermuller has received the ICIS CEO of the Year Award at the virtual ICIS Power Players Awards event.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF CEO Dr Martin Brudermuller has received the ICIS CEO of the Year Award at the virtual ICIS Power Players Awards event.

The ICIS CEO of the Year Award is unique in that the winner is selected by his/her peers - the senior executives of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players listing - a global ranking of the leaders making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemicals industry, and published in ICIS Chemical Business.

"The 2021 ICIS Power Players Awards brings together the best and brightest from across the globe to celebrate leadership shaping our industry at such an important time, and recognise individual achievement at the highest level," said Dean Curtis, CEO of ICIS.

"I accept this award with humbleness as it comes from my colleagues in the chemical industry who I highly appreciate. This makes the award very special for me, and it belongs entirely to the BASF team. We create chemistry for a sustainable future, and this truly is a team effort," said BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller at the event.

"I am proud that the BASF team is committed to reduce our carbon emissions quite fast and drastically. We can master these challenges as companies, but also as the chemical industry as a whole. And as leaders, we have the responsibility to make bold decisions and set the right path to a more sustainable future for all of us," he added.

ICIS also announced the winners of two new awards - Saori Dubourg, member of the board of executive directors at BASF, for the ICIS Sustainability Leader Award, and Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant, for the ICIS Emerging Leader Award.

View the virtual event, which includes a fireside chat with BASF CEO Martin Brudermuller on company strategy and key trends in the chemical industry, including sustainability and decarbonization here :

Related Links: https://www.icis.com https://www.basf.com

About ICIS:

ICIS is a trusted source of global commodity intelligence for the energy, chemical and fertilizer industry. We are a division of RELX , a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £42.8 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £42.8 bn, €50bn, $58.6bn.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basfs-brudermuller-receives-icis-ceo-of-the-year-award-at-power-players-event-301384638.html

SOURCE ICIS