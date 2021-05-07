BASF Ranks 12 On List Of DiversityInc Top 50 Companies For Diversity

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, BASF was named one of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, moving up two places from 14 in 2020 to 12 in 2021. BASF was also recognized as a Top Company for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) for its corporate social responsibility and philanthropic programs, practices and investments.

"We recognize that diversity and inclusion are fundamental to progress as a business and to the culture we want to live within our company and reflect out to the broader community," said Michael Heinz, incoming CEO of BASF Corporation. "We have learned powerful lessons on the importance of diversity and inclusion to drive safety, innovation, creativity and quality through an intense sense of belonging at BASF."

Every year, DiversityInc, recognizes the top companies for diversity and inclusion management, singling out those with business strategies based on attracting, developing and retaining great talent from all backgrounds and leveraging the power of different perspectives to drive business growth.

"Our promise to our customers, industry, society and each other is to deliver our best," said Patricia Rossman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, BASF Corporation. "The powerful combination of a diverse workforce and conscious inclusion helps make BASF a great place to work for our people and a more innovative partner for our customers."

The highly competitive rankings are empirically driven and based on 2020 company-submitted data in six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workforce Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

"In an era of reckoning, there is no way around standardized measurement to remain competitive and identify gaps impacting a company's ability to attract, retain, develop and engage diverse talent," said Carolynn Johnson, DiversityInc Chief Executive Officer. "For twenty years, major U.S. employers have trusted our extensive research to measure their progress, provide actionable insights, validate their progress, and identify opportunities."

To view the entire Top 50 list, visit the DiversityInc website or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com .

