Baseus Launches PowerCombo With Ability To Charge Four Devices At Once

Leading consumer electronics brand redefines the look and use of power strips with compact design, yet ultra powerful charge

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus , a leading electronics brand for reasonably priced premium electronics for consumers wanting high-quality and trendy products, has announced today its launch of the PowerCombo ($99). This small-but-mighty power strip is the size and design of a standard charger but includes four ports and two AC sockets. The PowerCombo has many benefits for the traveling consumer, as its compact design is portable and easy to carry or slide into luggage for business trips. Especially when there is only one outlet in the room, the strip helps make any hotel a fully functioning office space. Featuring two USB-C and USB-A ports, the PowerCombo can service up to four desktop devices, including low-power gadgets like smartwatches and wireless earbuds, allowing consumers to clear up and create more room on their desk space.

"The PowerCombo was created for consumers seeking a more portable power strip within a low budget," stated Raymond Shi, product manager at Baseus. "Our technology at Baseus allows us to incorporate the latest GaN technology that ensures the highest quality charging experience."

The PowerCombo possesses the following characteristics:

Compact Design: The PowerCombo combines four ports and two AC sockets. This hybrid design is ideal for saving desk space. It also cuts the number of power strips needed, enabling the consumer to travel lightly and easily slip the charger into a small carry-on bag.

Devices Supported: The new Baseus power strip can simultaneously service up to four desktop devices, including low-power gadgets like smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Charging Capabilities: The PowerCombo was built with the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that allows for a 65W fast-charging ability when only one device is plugged into the USB-C port. It supports a 30W charge for low-power devices plugged into the USB-A port.

Consumer Safety: The partiated cooling design for temperature control in the PowerCombo keeps the power strip from overheating by separating the ports and AC outlets, which generates less heat than other high-power chargers.

The PowerCombo and other Baseus products are available for purchase on Amazon .

About BaseusFounded in 2011, Baseus is an industry-leading consumer electronics brand that integrates design, research and development, production and sales. Baseus products have earned numerous top international awards in industrial design including Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin, Pentawards and are available in more than 180 countries around the world with 30+ online shopping platforms and in 600 worldwide physical stores. For more information, visit https://store.baseus.com/home .

