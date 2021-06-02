Baseline Is A Pioneer In New EPA WaterSense Program

PETALUMA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroPoint®, the market and technology leader in smart water management, announced today that its Baseline™ brand has earned the EPA WaterSense label in the new category, Soil Moisture-Based Irrigation Controller, becoming the first irrigation controller manufacturer to achieve the distinction of this certification.

"We are excited to be the first manufacturer to earn this certification," said Peter Carlson, CTO at HydroPoint

To attain the EPA WaterSense label, the input from soil-moisture sensors must be able to consistently prevent or allow irrigation at a preset threshold. Manufacturers that produce soil-moisture based irrigation controllers meeting EPA's efficiency and performance criteria can earn the WaterSense label. Baseline moisture sensors passed 100% of all moisture sensor tests, including all mandatory and supplemental capability requirements.

"We are excited to be the first manufacturer to earn this certification," said Peter Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at HydroPoint. "After being the first organization to pass the Irrigation Association's Smart Water Application Technologies (SWAT) protocol with a 100% perfect score back in 2006, HydroPoint continues to stay ahead of the curve with technology and innovation in the irrigation industry."

Baseline has a long and successful history of working with the EPA to push the standards higher for green irrigation practices. Their soil moisture sensors use Time Domain Transmissometry (TDT) technology to measure volumetric changes to within 0.01% in the soil profile, and were the first sensor technology ever certified by the EPA. Baseline is currently the only irrigation controller manufacturer to be EPA certified for both soil moisture sensing automation and weather-based (ET) automation.

Customers rely on Baseline for both hardware and data capabilities, utilizing the best technology to capture real-time data for even the most complex irrigation site.

HydroPoint ® is the proven leader in smart water management solutions. Its WeatherTRAK ®, Baseline™, and WaterCompass ® product lines help companies maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, minimize business risks, and achieve sustainability goals. An EPA WaterSense ® Partner of the Year, HydroPoint combines IoT technology, data analytics, and automation to optimize irrigation, flow management, and leak detection. Its solutions deliver visibility and control to commercial, government, education, and community sites. Located in the San Francisco North Bay since 2002, HydroPoint helps to reduce the world's water waste by making the best and most efficient use of our most important resource.

Contact: Meg MasonSenior Director of Marketing, HydroPoint mmason@hydropoint.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baseline-is-a-pioneer-in-new-epa-watersense-program-301304535.html

SOURCE Hydropoint Data Systems Inc.