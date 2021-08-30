Barvecue® Launches Across The United States In 360 Sprouts Locations

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barvecue, wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue, is now available across the United States in 360 Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

Barvecue is available in the frozen section at Sprouts and each location will carry Pulled BVQ, which is already sauced and gluten-free Naked BVQ for those who want to add their favorite sauce or seasoning.

"2021 has been a strong year for Barvecue. In a year of incredible growth and expansion, distribution across the United States with our delicious, plant-based, wood-smoked Barvecue in 360 Sprouts Farmers Markets is one of this year's most important milestones," noted Founder and CEO, Lee Cooper.

Explosive Growth

A report by Bloomberg Intelligence, titled Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth , has predicted that the value of the plant-based market will soar from $29.4 billion in 2020 to $162 billion by 2030.

This news comes when consumers are increasingly choosing plant-based options due to growing concerns about health, sustainability and animal welfare.

"We are seeing Barvecue appeal to meat-eaters, vegetarians, vegans, flexitarians…People with all types of diets. Barvecue delivers great taste to barbecue lovers who are looking for a better option. We are honored and excited to be welcomed into the Sprouts family to bring more delicious Barvecue to people across America!"

Barvecue, For Everyone!

About Barvecue®

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue which emulates the taste and mouthfeel of its traditional animal-protein counterpart, is a mission driven company based in Cornelius, NC. Established in 2017, Barvecue seeks to create the best-tasting, plant-based barbecue on the market, while building a company that cares about people, animals and the planet. www.barvecue.com @barvecue

