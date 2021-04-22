Bart Blatstein Of Tower Investments, Inc. To Bring Family-Friendly Entertainment To Showboat Resort & Convention Hotel In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc., is doubling down on non-casino family entertainment by launching New Jersey's largest arcade, which includes multiple entertainment concepts under one roof at the Showboat Convention Hotel in Atlantic City. After receiving approval for the license last week, Blatstein plans to move forward with the expansion with the opening date planned for Saturday, May 15 th. The entertainment concept, branded as Lucky Snake at Showboat, will include a massive arcade, New Jersey's largest, along with a sports bar with a boxing ring, indoor venues for live entertainment, a speakeasy, and improved convention and meeting spaces.

Located on Atlantic City's iconic boardwalk, Showboat is the largest non-casino hotel in New Jersey and will now also host the state's largest arcade with over 100,000 square feet. These games will include the world's largest crane game, rising from floor to ceiling, in addition to the classics from the 80's through today and the hottest new titles and virtual reality games, as well as basketball games, pinball, skee ball and more. The arcade will offer some of the best redemption prizes around, including everything from candy to designer purses and jewelry, cars and motorcycles, and even all-inclusive vacations. The arcade's reward program will be comparable to the most advanced and favored customer loyalty programs in the casino industry. Packages offering guests unlimited game play or game play with food and beverage will also be available.

The 25,000 square foot sports bar will include an e-sports gaming area, as well as a 20x20 foot boxing ring. Live entertainment will be programmed seven days a week at the indoor entertainment venues which will host areas for music performances and street performers. The speakeasy concept will be the only one of its kind in Atlantic City and will feature the famous Riviera sign that was once a staple on the Las Vegas strip. The enhanced convention and meeting spaces, in addition to the rest of Lucky Snake's offerings, make for perfect opportunities for VIP and customized group experiences.

"This is a very exciting time for us," said developer Bart Blatstein. "We at Tower Investments are extremely proud of this hotel and are thrilled to further expand on its offerings for guests of all ages, especially families. It has always been our mission to deliver an unforgettable experience for our guests and we are delighted to bring a family-friendly and year-round resort option to Atlantic City."

Showboat is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City 08401. For more information call (609) 487-4600 or visit https://www.showboathotelac.com/.

Link to renderings here: https://app.box.com/s/kly8qgcwix1tyhd3cxad4mewu1xjmoxj

About Tower Investments

Based in Philadelphia, Tower Investments, Inc. ("Tower") is a leading developer of retail, entertainment, mixed use, residential and commercial properties in the Philadelphia area. Since 1978, the company has distinguished itself as an innovator and pioneer, finding significant opportunities in areas overlooked and underserved by more traditional firms. Tower is a privately held development company with expertise in all aspects of planning, design, construction, financing and leasing, and is known for its aggressive and creative urban investments in major projects.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bart-blatstein-of-tower-investments-inc-to-bring-family-friendly-entertainment-to-showboat-resort--convention-hotel-in-atlantic-city-301275412.html

SOURCE Tower Investments, Inc.