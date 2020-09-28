Barron's Ranks LPL Financial-Affiliated Rias Among Top 100 Firms

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that four independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) who partner with LPL as their primary custodian have been named to Barron's 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking.

The annual Barron's RIA list ranks the top independent wealth management firms from across the U.S. based on information submitted through a detailed questionnaire, among other factors. This year's list makers were evaluated on several new metrics as well, such as technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning. To be considered for the list, firms are required to have at least $1 billion in assets under management.

The LPL custody clients recognized on this year's list include:

#6: Private Advisor Group, Morristown, N.J.

#11: Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, Plymouth, Minn.

#20: Stratos Wealth Partners, Beachwood, Ohio

#69: Financial Advocates Investment Management, Olympia, Wash.

"From all of us at LPL, we congratulate the leadership, advisors and support teams at each of these firms for earning this recognition as a leading RIA," said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. "This prestigious award is a testament to each firm's client-centric philosophy and demonstrates the value of the independent model to enable choice and personalized support to be able to create value with advisors and the investors they serve. It is a privilege to serve each of these firms. We will continue to listen to their needs and support their businesses in meaningful ways to deliver the differentiated technology, business solutions, wealth management resources and dedicated RIA service offerings that help them operate efficiently, support their growth, and deepen value for the services and community they provide to their clients. We wish them continued success in 2020 and beyond."

About LPL Financial LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

Securities and Advisor Services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

LPL Financial, Barron's, and the Advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

