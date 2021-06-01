TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Barrick Completes Divestiture Of Its Interest in The Lagunas Norte Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd...
Author:
Publish date:

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - Get Report(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).

Enquiries

President and CEOMark Bristow+1 647 205 7694+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP, Strategic MattersKevin Thomson+1 416 307-5150

Investor and Media RelationsKathy du Plessis+44 20 7557 7738Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com