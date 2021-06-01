Barrick Completes Divestiture Of Its Interest in The Lagunas Norte Mine
All amounts expressed in US dollars TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd...
All amounts expressed in US dollars
TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) - Get Report(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).
Enquiries
President and CEOMark Bristow+1 647 205 7694+44 788 071 1386
Senior EVP, Strategic MattersKevin Thomson+1 416 307-5150
Investor and Media RelationsKathy du Plessis+44 20 7557 7738Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com