Barracuda Named A Challenger In 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Web Application Firewalls

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls.

According to Gartner, "By 2023, more than 30% of public-facing web applications and APIs will be protected by cloud web application and API protection (WAAP) services, which combine distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, bot mitigation, API protection and web application firewalls (WAFs). This is an increase from fewer than 15% today." 1

Barracuda delivers a web application security platform that protects hosted web applications, secures APIs and mobile apps, defends against bots and DDoS attacks, and enables automation for organizations integrating security into their existing CI/CD processes.

"For the fourth year in row, Barracuda has been recognized in the quadrant, and we believe this supports our vision of providing simplified application security on a proven security platform," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Network and Application Security, Barracuda. "At Barracuda, we want to remove the complexity and deliver the protection organizations need, especially in their public cloud security strategy against zero-day threats, automated attacks, and more."

"The solution has been fantastic," said Zach Peer, Director of Technology, One North. "It's automatically inspecting incoming requests and blocking malicious ones, but it's also acting as a load balancer to keep site performance up. What's more, Barracuda CloudGen WAF is easy to customize, so we can tweak security settings for individual apps, hosting environments, and incoming traffic that we know is either valid or malicious."

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls: https://www.barracuda.com/waf-mq

ResourcesGet more information about Barracuda CloudGen WAF: https://www.barracuda.com/products/webapplicationfirewall

Get more information about Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service: https://www.barracuda.com/waf-as-a-service

Read the blog: http://cuda.co/42274

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls" by Jeremy D'Hoinne, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, Published 19 October 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BarracudaAt Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:Anne Campbell Barracuda Networks, Inc.978-328-1642 acampbell@barracuda.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barracuda-named-a-challenger-in-2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-web-application-firewalls-301157151.html

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.