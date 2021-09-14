Barracuda Launches Cloud-native Security Capabilities To Accelerate Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Deployments

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.21 Customer Conference 2021 -

Cloud-native SASE platform enables modern security architectures by allowing security inspection and policy enforcement in the cloud, at the branch, or on the device.

Platform streamlines Secure SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Secure Web Gateway functionality and incorporates secure connectivity to industrial (OT/IoT) devices.

Barracuda can help customers respond to increasingly complex threats with its solutions for Managed XDR, Open XDR integrations, and expanded Professional Services.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced a cloud-native SASE platform that enables businesses to control access to data from any device, anytime, anywhere. The platform brings together Secure SD-WAN, Firewall-as-a-Service, Zero Trust Network Access, and Secure Web Gateway technology from Barracuda to achieve SASE convergence.

The Cloud-native SASE platform includes the releases of Barracuda CloudGen WAN and Barracuda CloudGen Firewall which add several security and network capabilities:

Enables security services on customers' cloud hubs, in addition to being able to run them directly on their site devices.

Dramatically improves application performance with dynamic Forward Error Correction (FEC), extending SD-WAN benefits to branches with single ISP connectivity.

Provides flexible secure remote access capabilities, minimizing latency with point-to-cloud connectivity.

Streamlines OT/IoT deployments by enabling scalable connectivity and out-of-the-box security, with Barracuda Secure Connector now able to network directly with CloudGen Firewall or cloud hub.

In addition, as part of the platform, Barracuda is integrating its ZTNA product, Barracuda CloudGen Access, with its cloud secure web gateway product, Barracuda Content Shield. The integration of CloudGen Access and Content Shield features common identity, client, and installation.

According to Gartner's 2021 Strategic Roadmap to SASE Convergence, "Digitalization, work from anywhere and cloud-based computing have accelerated cloud-delivered SASE offerings to enable anywhere, anytime access from any device. Security and risk management leaders should build a migration plan from legacy perimeter and hardware-based offerings to a SASE model." 1

In a recent independent study by Barracuda, more than 80 percent of respondents indicated that they would consider a SASE solution that runs natively in their preferred Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud vendor over a third-party offering requiring yet another cloud solution.

"As businesses move assets to the public cloud, it makes sense to consider going with SASE offerings that are cloud-native. That way there's proximity between network access entry and where the assets are, as well as the benefit of the global public cloud architecture," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Network, and Application Security at Barracuda.

Additionally, businesses are facing increasingly complex threats and a shortage of skilled staff to respond to these issues. To help address this, Barracuda recently acquired SKOUT Cybersecurity to expand its portfolio with a powerful XDR platform for MSPs that is backed by a 24x7 SOC. Barracuda also integrates its solutions with Open XDR platforms such as Stellar Cyber. Along with its expanded Professional Services offerings, Barracuda can help close the gap in skilled staff to address the always-evolving threat landscape.

"The SASE platform from Barracuda provides value to businesses that have cloud-first priorities to move network infrastructure, routing, security, and remote access to the public cloud," said Stefan Depping, Managing Director, digit solutions GmbH. "We're looking forward to working with Barracuda and our mutual customers on how we can best support them on their SASE journey."

