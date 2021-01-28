Barracuda Introduces Fast, Scalable, And Resilient Backup Platform To Protect Data In Microsoft Office 365

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup delivers a cloud-native platform for Office 365 protection and expansive global coverage.

New platform offers scalable and resilient restore of Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

Fast search and filter experience make restoring business data easy.

Barracuda, a trusted partner and a leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup with a new platform that delivers a fast search and restore experience for Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive. Compared to traditional backup and recovery solutions, a cloud-native solution provides scale and resiliency, fast performance, and wide global coverage to protect Office 365 data born in the cloud.

According to an October 2020 Microsoft blog post: "This quarter, Microsoft 365 users around the world generated more than 30 billion collaboration minutes in a single day as people communicated, collaborated, and co-authored content across work, life, and learning. This new metric combines both synchronous and asynchronous collaboration and reflects the changing nature of work."

"As the workforce becomes increasingly dispersed, adopting cloud-based apps like Microsoft Teams for productivity and communication is an obvious move," said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Networks and Application Security at Barracuda. "Protecting Microsoft Office 365 data requires a modern cloud-native approach. The new version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is built and runs natively in the cloud, which enables fast set up, simple management, and no maintenance."

Highlights of the new version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup include:

Scale and resiliency: Cloud-native platform (built and runs in the cloud) across a global range of locations.

Cloud-native platform (built and runs in the cloud) across a global range of locations. Fastest performance: Simple management makes it easy to monitor your backups to find and immediately restore what you're looking for. Easy sign up and set up could have customers running first backups in 5 minutes.

Simple management makes it easy to monitor your backups to find and immediately restore what you're looking for. Easy sign up and set up could have customers running first backups in 5 minutes. Ease of use: New fast modern user interface with improved visibility and brand-new dashboard.

The latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is based on a new, modern cloud-native platform that lays the foundation for:

Extending to new data sources such as additional SaaS applications.

Integrating with Barracuda's security services such as threat protection.

Adding data security capabilities such as data classification and data loss prevention.

Supporting Quotes"With a cloud-native solution, you get the benefit of scale on your backup, and your solution is fully managed. So unlike with traditional backup solutions, where you have to do capacity management and capacity planning and make sure you have enough storage, a cloud-native solution, like Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup really offers you a managed solution with virtually unlimited capacity to store your data." - Nills Franssens, Senior Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft

Read the full Q&A with Nills in this blog post: http://cuda.co/43251

"Setup and configuration was very simple and intuitive, and Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is truly a set-it-and-forget-it solution. If we add new mailboxes, they get backed up automatically, no action required. That means we're saving money and time too—no need to manage or upgrade, no provisioning of new instances. That whole set of tasks is just gone." - Ian Towner Infrastructure Services Technical Lead City of York Council

The latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is now generally available worldwide in the following languages: French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and English. Get more information at: http://cuda.co/ccb.

