Barr-Nunn Transportation Introduces Innovative Truck Driver Pay Option

GRANGER, Iowa, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, a 15-year Certified Top Pay Carrier creates two new solo regional fleets and one new team fleet offering innovative shift plus load pay. The company calls the new truck driver pay option Shift Load Pay and the program is available in most of regions Barr-Nunn Transportation serves customers.

For drivers in select Southeastern cities and running primarily southeastern states, Shift + Load Pay allows truck drivers to earn $200 for their on-duty shift and earn $50 for each load hauled during these shifts. The Shift + Load Pay option enables truck drivers to work Sunday through Thursday with Friday and Saturday off each week.

For drivers in select Midwestern cities and running primarily midwestern states, Shift + Load Pay allows truck drivers to earn $260 for on-duty shifts and earn $40 for each load hauled during these shifts. The Shift + Load Pay option enables truck drivers to work Sunday through Thursday with Friday and Saturday off each week.

For established team drivers in twenty-four select states, Shift + Load Pay allows truck drivers to earn $275 for on-duty shift and split $100 for each load hauled during these shifts. Team drivers are out for 30 days and can take up to 15 days off.

"The Shift + Load Pay program is very rare in our industry, in that, it offers qualified drivers a consistent weekly paycheck and the ability to take control of their income. Although there are a limited number of Shift + Load Pay driver positions, we are excited to offer these new fleet options to the safest professional drivers." commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn Transportation.

Also, Shift + Load Pay keeps Barr-Nunn Transportation truck drivers eligible to earn CSA Safety Bonuses from $700 to $1,025 every 90 day and Paid Time Off (PTO). All company truck drivers receive Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, a matching 401(k) program, day one free-rider program for solo drivers and paid life insurance.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.

For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

