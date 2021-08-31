Barr-Nunn Transportation Expands Offerings To Fleet Drivers In 43 States

GRANGER, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, the 16-year Certified Top Pay Carrier, expands Assured Pay fleet offering to solo and team drivers living in 43 states.

Eligible Assured Pay fleet drivers hauling regional loads primarily in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Connecticut earn $265 for on-duty shifts and $90 for each load hauled during that shift. Drivers work 21 days on and are home for seven whole days. In addition to receiving safety bonuses and transition pay, drivers hauling seven loads and completing seven shifts earn $2485 per week. Eligible Assured Pay fleet drivers receive a fully loaded late model tractor equipped with a flat-screen TV, microwave, refrigerator, inverter, and other amenities for 21-day trips. Barr-Nunn Transportation also offers three weekly home-time Assured Pay Fleets, where solo drivers are home every weekend and earn up to $260 per shift and $90 per load. Five shifts and five loads equate to $1750 per week and home time on the weekends.

Assured Pay fleet options are also available to qualified team drivers. Team drivers in the 21-day Assured Pay fleet each earn $400 per shift. Established teams living in the northeast or parts of the Midwest can be home weekends and earn $400 each per shift, equating to $2000 each per week plus bonuses and home every weekend.

"Our drivers deserve consistent pay, and they deserve the highest pay when they are available to work. We believe the Assured Pay fleet option delivers both by providing experienced drivers the ability to earn over $100,000 per year and fantastic home time, benefits, and security," commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn Transportation.

In addition to Assured Pay, company drivers are eligible for the industry's highest Safety Bonuses, Paid Time Off, Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, matching 401(k) program, paid life insurance, and a free-rider program starting day one.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Closing in on 39 years, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is recognized as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. Barr-Nunn Transportation is an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

