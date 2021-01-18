Baronfig Releases A New Limited Edition Pen: The Good Luck Squire

A limited edition unlike any other. And, in true Baronfig fashion, once they're gone--they're gone forever.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baronfig is excited to announce their latest creative venture: The Good Luck Squire. Baronfig's new limited edition Squire is designed around the good fortune we all hope for when going into a new year.

Each pen is packaged in a first-of-its-kind for Baronfig. The beautifully designed slip case box contains a scratchcard, a limited edition pen stand, and, of course, the limited edition Good Luck Squire itself.

This one-of-a-kind pen is the token we need to start each idea with a little bit of luck. The Good Luck Squire design has engravings of over fifteen symbols of good fortune from all around the world. Keep your pen close and they just might work their mysterious magic for you.

Luck transcends culture, overthrows logic, and is sometimes just what we need to get us going. Try your luck, see what awaits and set the tone for 2021.

The Good Luck Squire is a limited edition pen, designed with craft and care. Once it's sold out, it's gone forever. Baronfig does not reproduce limited editions, ever.

Good Luck Squire is available while supplies last, retails for $89, and can be found at baronfig.com.

ABOUT BARONFIG ( @baronfig )

Since its inception in 2013, Baronfig has grown from a company with a single product, Kickstarted by the community, to a full-scale ecommerce site offering stationery and productivity tools. Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'tools for thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.

Baronfig is run by a small team, and all designs are a product of community feedback. Baronfig products can be found online and in over 200 independent retail locations―learn more at baronfig.com.

For additional information, please contact: Taylor Khan | taylor@baronfig.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baronfig-releases-a-new-limited-edition-pen-the-good-luck-squire-301207729.html

SOURCE Baronfig