Baron Global Advantage Fund Wins Two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

Baron Capital, a growth equity asset manager, today announced that Baron Global Advantage Fund (BGAIX) has won 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the Global Multi-Cap Growth Funds category as the best fund over three-year and five-year time periods ended December 31, 2020. This is the third consecutive year the Fund has received a Lipper Fund Award.

The Fund, managed by Alex Umansky since its 2012 inception, invests in growth companies across all market caps and geographies.

"We are honored that Refinitiv has recognized Baron Global Advantage Fund's performance," said Mr. Umansky. "We believe this performance is a direct result of our investment philosophy and process. The Fund invests in Big Ideas - unique, competitively advantaged companies that are agents or beneficiaries of disruptive change on a global scale. We believe that change is the only constant in the world's economy. Understanding whether a change is real, sustainable, and material, and identifying which companies will be disrupted and dislocated and which will grow stronger and bigger is key to finding the best investment opportunities, especially in the global space."

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv added:

"This year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty," said Jenkins. "In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors' emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one's financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers. We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Baron Global Advantage Fund continued success."

About Baron Capital

Baron Capital is an asset management firm focused on delivering growth equity investment solutions. Founded in 1982, Baron has become known for its long-term, fundamental, active approach to growth investing. Baron was founded as an equity research firm, and research has remained at the core of its business.

About Refinitiv Lipper Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology:

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on Refinitiv Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

The information presented in this commentary is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or other investments.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds' distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99BARON or visiting www.BaronFunds.com. Please read them carefully before investing.

Risks: Growth stocks can react differently to issuer, political, market and economic developments than the market as a whole. Non-U.S. investments may involve additional risks to those inherent in U.S. investments, including exchange-rate fluctuations, political or economic instability, the imposition of exchange controls, expropriation, limited disclosure and illiquid markets, resulting in greater share price volatility. Securities of small and medium-sized companies may be thinly traded and more difficult to sell.

BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a limited purpose broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).

