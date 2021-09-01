Baron Davis Enterprises And Royal Society Of Players Collaborate In Pioneering New NFT Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Society of Players, a leading brand in the NFT market, has today announced a formal partnership with Baron Davis Enterprises, headed by Baron Davis, a 15-year NBA veteran and current studio analyst of NBA on TNT and founder of Sports Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC.) Through this revolutionary partnership, SLiC and Royal Society will further the connection between sports and entertainment icons, fans and communities by providing a unique NFT platform to deliver new forms of physical and digital access, engagement, and experiences.

NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) and blockchain technology provide unique opportunities to innovate fandom and introduce new models for consumer experiences. Royal Society of Players and SLiC's groundbreaking collaboration will offer a multi-faceted way to grant a new large community with VIP access to both live and virtual experiences, insider-access to top athletes and brands, custom merchandise and digital goods, philanthropic impact including charity poker tournaments, pre-drop private access to special NFTs, and prioritized opportunities to engage with top leaders across art, sports, music, tech, design, business and more.

"We are living in a time of opportunity where storytelling has no limits. Sports has a special place at the center of our culture. Storytellers can be found globally living at the cross-section of culture, sports and lifestyle. The time is now to unlock our creativity and extend access to stories for our fans! We aim to lift up storytellers and bring their experiences, their truths and their ideas to life and partnering with Royal Society based on their leadership in NFTs will help play a key role in achieving that mission!" said Baron Davis, founder of Sports Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC).

"Royal Society is focused on pioneering new partnerships with top brands across the NFT marketplace. Operating at the forefront of technology, marketing, and culture with leaders like SLiC provides incredible opportunities to expand the universe for NFT collectors while directly connecting athletes and brands with their fans in new and exciting ways. The future for the NFT market is all about ulitilty, and in collaboration with Baron Davis, we are delighted to expand our mission as the VIP platform of choice for fans and collectors seeking the highest level of engagmeent, entertainment, and rewards," said Zeev Klein, Founder of Royal Society of Players and CEO at Landmark Ventures.

About Royal Society of Players

Royal Society of Players is an unmatched collection of NFT playing cards, offering our members unique experiences, partnership, and rewards spanning both the metaverse and real world. Royal Society takes pride in community building and instilling a culture that is diverse, inclusive, uplifting, philanthropic, innovative, and playful. From weekly poker tournaments with Cash Prizes, to our $100,000 community program for hosting local activities, our philosophy anchors on providing Players card holders with tangible benefits and opportunities. With global meetups virtually and across key cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, etc - we are positioned as the leading VIP platform of choice for the global NFT community by delivering the highest levels of utility, rewards, and experiences. For more information, visit https://www.royalsocietyofplayers.io/.

About Baron Davis Enterprises

Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star, serial-entrepreneur, investor and creator of thought-provoking content and platforms.Davis is the founder of several companies, including Sports and Lifestyle in Culture (SLiC), Business Inside the Game (B.I.G.), The Black Santa Company, and No Label; each with the objective of combining creative talent with original publication and production to develop and provide educational and empowering stories that appeal to global audiences of all ages. SLiC creates original content that showcases the lifestyle of athletes, entertainers, and artists. B.I.G. is a management services operator that focuses on black and minority founders, whose mission and impact investments are to close the wealth gap while creating next gen leaders.

Davis was one of the original investors in Vitaminwater and helped launch Thrive Market. This year he invested in Kitu Super Coffee, an organic ready-to-drink coffee company. His most recent venture is an investment in a College savings App called UNest where he is the Brand Ambassador. Davis has also invested in Hims, Bungalow, Sleeper and Vidy. Davis currently resides in his hometown of Los Angeles where he plays his most important role, Dad to his two kids.

