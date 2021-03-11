Barnes Harley-Davidson Launches Squad Wars With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Barnes Harley-Davidson launched their second year of virtual community engagement events using their Squad Wars: Coast to Coast‬ app (formerly known as Barnes Nation: Game of Barnes). Utilizing Eventzee technology, " Squad Wars" has riders driving to landmarks and businesses throughout Western Canada and the United States.

Those interested in participating will first need to download the Squad Wars: Coast to Coast‬ app and create an account. Once that is done, it is recommended to visit the Squad Wars webpage to either create or find a squad to join, before doing so in the app. The new game utilizes underlying Eventzee technology which allows for team play. The challenges will require a majority of squad members to complete them before their points will be counted on the leaderboard. The virtual events, which feature gps, photo, video, and quiz challenges, are expected to end sometime in September.

"Barnes Harley-Davidson has been great to work with as they are constantly pushing the envelope," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, "Many features they've requested have added polish to Eventzee's functionality."

There are actually 2 Squad Wars events players can join when competing -- the Squad Wars West Coast event and the Squad Wars East Coast event. The West Coast event is run by Barnes Harley-Davidson, while the East Coast event in conjunction with Blackbridge Harley-Davidson. Players can join the event of the dealership they've purchased from. The squads that are at the top spots in the leaderboards when the events are over will receive custom squad helmets, custom squad jackets, and an engraved trophy.

"We've been looking forward to launching Squad Wars since the day we started working with the Eventzee team," said Kiran Rancourt, Marketing Manager for Barnes Harley-Davidson. "We're thrilled to offer motorcycle riders an opportunity to have activities they can enjoy with others who share their passion for riding."

If you're interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Barnes Harley-DavidsonBarnes Harley-Davidson is a network of motorcycle dealerships located in British Columbia, Canada. The goal at Barnes Harley-Davidson is to earn the privilege to be the Harley-Davidson® dealership of choice for the discerning rider. Barnes Harley-Davidson started The Game of Barnes to grow the motorcycle riding base and help riders explore new roads and connect with a like-minded community of riders.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

