Bark For Life, Sponsored By Absecon Veterinary Hospital, To Bring Awareness To Canine Cancer With A Day Of Family-Friendly Fun

Absecon Veterinary Hospital is proud to announce its sponsorship of Bark for Life, a community event for dogs and their people to help raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society, on Saturday, October 16, 11am - 5pm, at the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds.

ABSECON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us to help celebrate the survivors of canine cancer with an afternoon of events pets and their families can do together, including Fit for Paw, a participatory activity for dogs; a Kid and Dog Pie Eating Contest with prizes; and dog shows for ages 5-12 and 13-18 to exhibit their best furry friends.

Other activities include a Silent Auction with great prizes; a caricature artist; face painting; and pumpkin painting for the whole family.

Entertainment will be provided by acoustic duo Brian & Mindy, and there will be working dog demonstrations (including Search and Rescue and explosives detection), and several pet education sessions for dog parents. Rescue groups will be in attendance with adorable, adoptable pets.

A variety of food also will be available for purchase, as will exclusive Bark for Life merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, one out of four dogs will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. About half of all dogs over the age of 10 will develop the disease.

" Absecon Veterinary Hospital is very involved in our community and is extremely pleased to bring this fun and educational family event to Atlantic County to highlight awareness of canine cancer," said Cherie Scheurich, Director of Client Relations. "We want dogs and their owners to come out and have a great time while helping a great cause."

Founded in 1980, Absecon Veterinary Hospital, located at 195 S. New Road in Absecon, has provided comprehensive, up-to-the-minute animal care to Atlantic County and the surrounding area for over 40 years. Its team of doctors and support staff are committed to caring for pets and educating owners. The hospital also is the Jersey Shore's premier veterinary emergency center, able to handle critical and life-threatening medical issues.

For more information and registration for Bark for Life, go to https://abseconvet.com/upcoming-events

Those who would like to support Bark for Life but can't attend the event may purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts at the following link: https://abseconvet.com/bflapparel

For more information, contact Cherie Scheurich at 609-646-7013, ext. 127, or cscheurich@abseconvet.com

