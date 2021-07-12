BARK Bolsters Management Team With Proven Leaders To Advance Long-Term Goals

The Original BARK Company (NYSE: BARK) ("BARK" or the "Company"), a leading global omni-channel brand for dogs, today announced that it has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of three highly experienced executives who are proven leaders in...

Nari Sitaraman , who brings over 20 years of retail and consulting experience across technology strategy, engineering, and product management, has joined BARK as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he is responsible for advancing BARK's technology and data driven culture and continuing to innovate and personalize the digital customer experience for dog parents.

Michael Mougias, who brings over a decade of public company experience spanning investor relations, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and corporate development, has joined BARK as Vice President of Investor Relations. In this role, he is responsible for designing and implementing the Company's investor relations strategy, focused on enhancing communication efforts, creating a comprehensive investor targeting and marketing plan, and increasing sell-side engagement.

Manish Joneja, Chief Executive Officer of BARK, said, "The additions of Nari, Kristi, and Mike reflect BARK's ongoing growth and momentum, and our ability to attract professionals of their caliber is a testament to our distinct competitive position and culture. Nari is a seasoned technology expert who has leveraged data to drive improved business performance throughout his career. Kristi's proven track record of building strong, diverse teams will be instrumental in continuing to enhance our deep bench of talent while ensuring an equitable and empowering work environment, while Mike possesses significant experience developing successful investor relations programs for publicly traded companies. We welcome the latest members of the BARK pack as we continue to build a best-in-class organization dedicated to the health and happiness of dogs everywhere."

Nari Sitaraman Bio

Prior to joining BARK, Mr. Sitaraman served as the Chief Technology Officer at Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc., where he oversaw all aspects of technology and helped evolve the digital business to be greater than 65% of overall revenues. Before that, he was the Chief Technology Officer at The Shade Store, where he helped grow the business into a leader in the premium window treatments space with a focus on omni-channel service and customer experience. Previously, he led technology teams through digital transformations at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and other global brands. Mr. Sitaraman holds a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, an M.S. from Penn State University, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

Kristi Robinson Bio

Prior to joining BARK, Ms. Robinson served as the Global Head of Executive Talent Acquisition at Dropbox, where she led a team that was responsible for hiring Director level and above talent. Before that, she was Head of Talent Acquisition at Esurance, where she led the recruitment function for the organization, implemented best practices to support the company's talent needs, and partnered with senior leadership to develop market driven strategies. Previously, she led a national talent acquisition team as the Senior Director of Recruitment at Liberty Mutual Insurance. Ms. Robinson holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice/Pre-Law and English from Shaw University.

Michael Mougias Bio

Prior to joining BARK, Mr. Mougias served as Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A at tZERO, a subsidiary of Overstock.com, where he was responsible for developing and implementing its first investor relations program, helping the company shape and execute its capital raising strategy, and building internal forecasting and analysis tools. Before that, he served as Vice President, Investor Relations at IMAX Corporation, overseeing the global investor relations strategy for the company's NYSE- and HKSE-listed securities. At IMAX Corporation, Mr. Mougias also helped take the company's subsidiary, IMAX China, public on the HKSE. Previously, he served as Senior Analyst at Ipreo. Mr. Mougias holds a B.A. in Finance and Economics from Sacred Heart University.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005371/en/