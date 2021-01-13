Baristas Munchie Magic Secures Global Exclusive Perpetual Technology License From ReelTime Solidifying Ability To Expand Worldwide

Seattle, WA, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) has reached a technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR). The licensing agreement secures Munchie Magic global perpetual exclusive access to use the technology and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions for use with the Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant or other convenience store delivery concepts. The agreement also allows for Munchie Magic to develop in concert with ReelTime or independently, derivatives and/or stand-alone methodologies.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021.

ReelTime will continue to develop and support Munchie Magic on an ongoing basis under their current work for hire agreement. ReelTime maintains all rights and derivative works for non-Munchie Magic or convenience store applications.

Baristas "Munchie Magic" has opened more than 50 locations in the past nine months delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tv www.munchiemagic.com in WA State and has now expanded into Oregon and California as well.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Now that the business concept has been validated and Munchie Magic is growing at an accelerated pace, it was imperative that we secure ongoing access to the technology that is running the core of the business. Now Munchie Magic can continue to build its brand and infrastructure with certainty that it will have access to and the ability to build upon what has been developed."

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magics' Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

