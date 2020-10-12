Barings Real Estate Appoints Shawn Kimble Head Of U.S. Capital Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's largest diversified real estate investment managers, has appointed Shawn Kimble as Head of U.S. Real Estate Capital Markets. Kimble will have responsibility for all debt activities supporting the real estate debt and equity businesses in the U.S. He will work closely with the portfolio managers across the businesses to think strategically about each portfolio's capital structure, its strategic financing needs, and to match each funds' needs with the appropriate financing solutions.

Kimble, based out of Barings' global headquarters in Charlotte, will join the U.S. Real Estate leadership team and will report jointly to Ben Silver, Barings Head of Global Real Estate Debt and John Ockerbloom, Head of U.S. Real Estate Equity. He replaces Nasir Alamgir who took on the role of Head of Real Estate Debt Portfolio Management earlier this year.

Silver said, "Shawn has been an invaluable resource since joining our team in 2017, primarily focused on placing debt on equity assets. He is a seasoned professional, who is well-connected in capital markets; we look forward to having him bring this to bear in his new role supporting our collective U.S. real estate efforts."

Ockerbloom added, "The capital markets are ever-evolving and staying ahead of that change is critical in any environment, particularly an environment such as we confront today. We trust Shawn to help us think strategically and to find opportunities for pricing efficiency and greater flexibility across our equity and debt portfolios."

Kimble joined Barings from Wells Fargo where he was a Vice President in the Real Estate Capital Markets Group in New York. He holds a B.S. degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Barings Real Estate

Barings Real Estate (BRE) offers a broad range of global investment opportunities across the private debt and equity investment markets. BRE invests in all major property sectors and offers an expansive range of financing solutions to real estate borrowers. BRE also specializes in providing government and government-sponsored entity lending products through our wholly owned subsidiary, Barings Multifamily Capital.

About Barings

Barings is a $346+ billion* global financial services firm dedicated to meeting the evolving investment and capital needs of our clients and customers. Through active asset management and direct origination, we provide innovative solutions and access to differentiated opportunities across public and private capital markets. A subsidiary of MassMutual, Barings maintains a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

*As of June 30, 2020

