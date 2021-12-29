Barfresh Completes Reverse Stock Split In Connection With Application For Uplisting To A National Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Barfresh") (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced it completed a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-13 (1:13). The Company's stock will begin trading on a post-split basis on the OTCQB at the open of trading on December 29, 2021 under the temporary trading symbol "BRFHD". The "D" lettering will be removed within 20 business days if the stock is still trading on the OTCQB, or upon the listing of the Company's common stock on a National Exchange, whichever comes first. At that time, the Company's trading symbol will revert back to "BRFH." The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock is 06753220.

The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in connection with its application to uplist the Company's common stock on a National Exchange. The reverse stock split is intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for initial listing on a National Exchange.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Chief Executive Officer of Barfresh commented, "We will enter 2022 with more than double the number of schools selling our product and many additional channels including restaurants and military beginning to reorder products. The month of December will be the largest recorded month of sales in our company history and we expect our fourth quarter 2021 to exceed $2 million in revenue. In addition, we are in a very strong financial position with a healthy cash balance and no debt at the end of 2021."

"We completed our reverse stock split from a position of strength and believe this is one of the final steps before we are approved for an uplist to a National Exchange. We feel an uplisting is a necessary step and will add long-term shareholder value as we garner greater interest in our company from the broader investment community."

At the effective time of the 1:13 reverse stock split, every thirteen shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically converted into one share of issued and outstanding common stock, with any fractional shares rounded up to one whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company's common stock outstanding from approximately 167.8 million shares to approximately 12.9 million shares. Shareholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

