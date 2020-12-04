Bardot Live Presents Nicky Jam Livestream Concert

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynwood's new venue, Bardot Live, is welcoming grammy-award winning superstar Nicky Jam to perform chart-topping hits off his latest album, Infinity, for both an exclusive live audience and global livestream.

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynwood's new venue, Bardot Live, is welcoming grammy-award winning superstar Nicky Jam to perform chart-topping hits off his latest album, Infinity, for both an exclusive live audience and global livestream.

Worldwide luxury brands leader and event sponsor LVMH will be presenting Moet Hennessy's new premium tequila brand, Volcan de Mi Tierra, alongside Moet Champagne and Belvedere Vodka for live patrons. The event will be hosted by Michelle Ciotti, whom many may recognize by her association with IHeartRadio.

Virtual guests can purchase tickets for $8.99 on Bardot Live's official website and experience Nicky Jam's performance via GlobalStreamNow app. Through Unitea music streaming app, fans will be able to redeem karma points for event merchandise and exclusive limited-count Nicky Jam x Bardot Live graphic tees.

Headed by Yunexy Eloy and Maureen Kragt, Bardot Live is a next-generation entertainment venue that is leading the industry's rapid evolution in 2020 by transforming how we can experience night-life and live music by utilizing their complementary skill-sets together.

Kragt is known for her work directing marketing and communications for the Influencer Awards Monaco and Eloy possesses an extensive background in cloud-based technologies, architecture and engineering. He is also known locally as a founding partner of Seaspice restaurant on the Miami River.

They are working alongside internationally awarded recording artist, Chiōma Èzé, who has secured sponsorship for the event through her own organization, Unimpossible Inc.. Additional support for the livestream event has been provided by Studio Miami in conjunction with Entourage Entertainment to bring the event to life.

