Barclays Appoints Pier Luigi Colizzi As Head Of Investment Banking, Continental Europe

Barclays today announces that Pier Luigi Colizzi, currently Head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been appointed Head of Investment Banking for Continental Europe.

Barclays today announces that Pier Luigi Colizzi, currently Head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been appointed Head of Investment Banking for Continental Europe. As part of his new responsibilities, Pier Luigi will join the Barclays Europe Executive Committee.

He has 27 years of investment banking experience and during his career has advised clients on more than US$200bn worth of M&A transactions. He joined Barclays in 2012 to lead its Investment Banking business in Italy, before becoming Head of M&A EMEA in 2015. He has been instrumental in advising important clients on their landmark M&A transactions including ENEL, Telenor, Fortum, Masmovil, Total, Macquarie, OMV, Mitsubishi, Tom Tom and others.

Pier Luigi will retain M&A responsibilities in Europe and more details on the M&A leadership structure in the region will be shared in due course.

Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: "This appointment reflects our focus on Continental Europe as we add senior talent to the banking platform and generate synergies with our Markets, Corporate Banking and Private Bank businesses."

Francesco Ceccato, CEO, Barclays Europe commented: "Barclays Europe aims to be a consistent top tier bank in Continental Europe and Pier Luigi's leadership skills, strong client relationships and strategic insight will help us achieve that target."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005403/en/