Barclays Appoints Jefferson Rives As A Managing Director In Healthcare Investment Banking

Barclays announces the appointment of Jefferson Rives as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. Rives will be based in New York, and will focus on healthcare services including IT, payer and pharma supply chain. He will report to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups at Barclays.

Mr. Rives joins Barclays with over fifteen years of industry experience, most recently as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking at Wells Fargo. Prior to joining Wells Fargo in 2015, Mr. Rives worked in the Global Healthcare Banking team at Morgan Stanley, and before that from 2011 worked at Jefferies & Company in the Global Healthcare Group. Mr. Rives has been involved in corporate advisory and financing transactions totaling over $175bn in value during his career to date, and has extensive experience in HCIT, Pharmacy Supply Chain, and Employer, Payer, and Provider Services. He has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions, including advising PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy on its sale to Centene, advising MeMD on the company's sale to Walmart, and serving as bookrunner on equity deals for Phreesia, One Medical, Omnicell, Allscripts, and Change Healthcare.

"Jefferson has outstanding knowledge of the healthcare services space, and his extensive transactional experience and deep roster of key relationships will deliver great value for our clients," said Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups. "We look forward to succeeding together as a team, and further accelerating our HCIT and broader Healthcare business momentum."

Mr. Rives' hire follows Barclays' recent appointments of Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director focusing on the Tools and Diagnostics sector, and Naeem Merchant as a Managing Director focusing on the Pharmaceutical Services and IT sectors.

Barclays has performed lead roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the Healthcare Banking space, including serving as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher Scientific on their pending $21bn acquisition of PPD, and acting as financial advisor to Centene Corporation in the company's $3.1bn acquisition of Magellan Health, Inc. Barclays acted as financial advisor to Kindred at Home on their sale to Humana, and served as financial advisor to HMS on the company's sale to Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies for $3.4bn. Barclays also acted as lead left bookrunner and stabilization agent on a $388mm follow on offering for R1 RCM Inc. In addition, Barclays has performed key roles in several recent IPOs of note, including serving as a senior active bookrunner on a $649mm IPO for Signify Health, Inc., as an active bookrunner on a $924mm IPO for Bright Health Group, Inc., and as an active bookrunner on a $1.3bn IPO for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

