Barclays Appoints Amit Tyagi As A Managing Director In Healthcare Investment Banking

Barclays announces the appointment of Amit Tyagi as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. Tyagi will be based in New York, and will focus on the Tools and Diagnostics sector. He will report to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups at Barclays.

Mr. Tyagi joins Barclays with over 20 years of industry experience, most recently as Head of Healthcare at Huatai Securities. Prior to joining Huatai Securities in 2018, Mr. Tyagi was Global Head of Medical Diagnostics and Life Sciences Tools at UBS. Before joining UBS in 2008, he worked as a senior project manager at Medline Industries. Mr. Tyagi has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions during his career. These include advising Genstar Capital on its acquisition of Symmetry Medical's OEM, advising Asahi Kasei on its acquisition of Zoll Medical, advising Zonare Medical Systems on the company's sale to Mindray, and advising QuantaLife on its sale to Bio-Rad.

"Amit is an outstanding addition to our Healthcare team, and his extensive industry knowledge and transaction experience will further strengthen our ability to provide a superior value proposition to our clients," said Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups. "Amit's appointment is further evidence of our commitment to investing in and operating a top-tier Healthcare franchise."

Barclays has performed lead roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the Healthcare Banking space, including serving as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher Scientific on their pending $21bn acquisition of PPD, and acting as financial advisor to Centene Corporation in the company's $3.1bn acquisition of Magellan Health, Inc. Barclays acted as financial advisor to Kindred at Home on their sale to Humana, and served as financial advisor to HMS on the company's sale to Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies for $3.4bn. In addition, Barclays has performed key roles in several recent IPOs of note, including serving as a senior active bookrunner on a $649mm IPO for Signify Health, Inc., as an active bookrunner on a $924mm IPO for Bright Health Group, Inc., and as an active bookrunner on a $1.3bn IPO for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914006148/en/