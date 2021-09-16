Barchart Partners With SovEcon On Black Sea Grain Pricing And Research

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to agribusinesses around the world, has announced a new distribution partnership with SovEcon, a leading research firm focused on assessing stocks,...

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to agribusinesses around the world, has announced a new distribution partnership with SovEcon, a leading research firm focused on assessing stocks, consumption, crops and exports forecasting, and key price drivers of the Black Sea agricultural markets.

SovEcon will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), making their Black Sea grain prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro , Barchart's leading trading and analytics platform for global grain markets. Additionally, users can access data from SovEcon through an API subscription. With access to SovEcon's leading coverage of wheat, corn, soybeans, and other agricultural prices for Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, clients will be well equipped with the data they need to stay well-informed around the Black Sea agricultural markets.

"Barchart is rapidly expanding the offering of key commodity datasets from across the globe through the cmdty Pricing Network, and we're thrilled for users to be able to access grain data for Black Sea regions through SovEcon," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "SovEcon's unique data offering expands our network's footprint even further and provides our users with access to a specialized segment of the agricultural market that is difficult to find elsewhere."

"We are proud to partner with Barchart to provide traders and buyers with reliable, and timely information for Black Sea exports to help better manage their risk," says Andrey Sizov, Managing Director of SovEcon. "By using our data within Barchart's platform, users will be able to stay ahead of the market with timely information from the Black Sea grain markets, which remains opaque to many."

SovEcon data can be accessed as part of a cmdtyView Pro subscription or through an API subscription. To learn more or to subscribe to SovEcon's Black Sea grain data, please click here .

cmdtyView Pro allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action. In addition to our newly integrated Black Sea grain data from SovEcon, cmdtyView Pro is packed with intuitive features for grain professionals, including advanced charting, benchmark cash prices, commodity news, analytics, Excel tools , and more.

To unlock access to Barchart's distribution through the cmdty Pricing Network, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About BarchartBarchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About SovEconSovEcon is a leading research firm focused on assessing stocks, consumption, crops and exports forecasting, and key price drivers of the Black Sea agricultural markets. SovEcon has helped ag professionals to trade wheat and corn and manage risk by providing accurate analysis of the Black Sea since 1991.

