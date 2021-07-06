Barchart Increases U.S. Crop Production Forecast And Releases Initial Canadian Outlook

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Corn Production - Forecast at 14.6B bu with a yield of 176.5 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 15.0B bu of production and 179.5 bu/ac yield.

U.S. Soybean Production - Forecast at 4.3B bu with a yield of 50.0 bu/ac. This compares to the USDA's 4.4B bu of production and 50.8 bu/ac yield.

Canadian Spring Wheat Production - Forecast at 881.0M bu with a yield of 55.1 bu/ac. This compares to the AAFC's 920.8M bu of production and 53.5 bu/ac yield (includes spring wheat and winter wheat, excludes durum wheat).

Canadian Soybean Production - Forecast at 228.1M bu with a yield of 43.0 bu/ac. This compares to the AAFC's 228.9M bu of production and 42.8 bu/ac yield.

Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, raised their July 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans, and released their initial Yield and Production forecasts for Canadian spring wheat and soybeans.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts equips users with key insights to help their crop marketing and business decisions ahead of when traditional government reports from the U.S. and Canada are released.

"We continue to provide the global ag community with easy access to our reliable crop production and yield forecasts to help them make more efficient decisions and drive their business forward," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "In addition to our U.S. forecasts, we are happy to announce that users can now view crop production and yield forecasts for Canada, allowing individuals to understand the complete supply-side picture of North American grain."

To sign up for free semi-monthly estimates for U.S. Crop Production, please click here .

To sign up for free semi-monthly estimates for Canadian Crop Production, please click here .

Crop production forecasts from Barchart help users stay ahead of the curve throughout the 2021 growing season. Subscribers to cmdtyView Pro have daily access to the forecasts (versus the free semi-monthly report) and will have more information to evaluate possible changes in localized basis conditions. To sign up for a free 30-day trial to cmdtyView Pro, please click here .

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website .

