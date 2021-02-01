Barchart.com Reports A Record 3.7 Million Users For January 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces that www.

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces that www.barchart.com recorded a record 3.7 million users for the month of January 2021. The financial media arm of Barchart, barchart.com provides investors, traders and other market participants with access to market data, information and premium tools covering stocks, ETFs, indexes, options, futures, commodities and currencies. January marks the first time the financial media platform has exceeded 3 million users in one month.

"Following the election there has certainly been more attention on the markets than ever before. We saw a steady increase in December, which grew even further in January across stocks, options, commodities and currencies," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "When new users arrive at Barchart.com they find they can do everything from look-up a quote or chart to run a screener on unusual options activity, or set an alert on their favorite stock. Offering all of those tools and many more sets Barchart.com apart," added Haraburda.

Core features of Barchart.com, include:

Multi-asset class coverage of stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrency

Tools for technical analysis like Interactive Charting as well as Fundamental Data covering Earnings, Dividends and Financial Ratios

News covering financial and commodity markets, as well as individual stocks

An extensive set of user-friendly tools including Watchlists, Portfolios, Alerts, Screeners, Custom Views, Data Downloads, and Daily Reports sent automatically via email

Recent Drivers of Barchart.com Traffic, include:

Equity option data and tools, including Unusual Options Activity and Options Strategies

Featured stock market sectors , like 5G, Blockchain, SPAC and Cannabis stocks

Barchart's Top 100 Stocks ranking

Major Commodities , including Barchart's full coverage of US and international commodity markets

"In addition to data and tools, we continue to develop more educational content, including live weekly webinars," said Haraburda. "Educating our users on how to get the most out of Barchart.com is very important to us. We offer a lot of information and tools, so the education helps you focus and learn," added Haraburda.

Barchart.com data is also now available via Microsoft ® Excel ®, through the newly launched Barchart Excel add-in service. In addition, Barchart.com offers both a free (My Barchart) and paid subscription ( Barchart Premier ) which offer users access to more data, tools and customization.

To learn more, visit www.barchart.com from any device.

About BarchartBarchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

Microsoft and Excel are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

