Barchart Announces Free Data And Tools For Ag Economics Programs

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, announced they will provide free data and tools for university Agricultural Economics programs in an effort to support the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

With access to free physical market pricing, advanced weather measures, geospatial data, and Barchart's proprietary forecast indexes - all with historical data included - Ag Econ programs will be able to create engaging data projects, help students and faculty more easily publish research, and create better outcomes for students by providing access to cutting edge data and tools.

"Barchart, through our cmdty product line, is the leading provider of price data and analytics to the global agricultural markets, and our goal is to get the best data in the hands of students to help them transition from academia to the practitioners of tomorrow," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "This new program not only gives professors the opportunity to create a more engaging curriculum, but it also opens the door for students to work on projects that have applications to global agricultural markets."

Students will have the opportunity to participate in cooperative projects with Barchart's data science team, access to industry leading databases and APIs, and the ability to access events that have historically been limited to industry professionals.

Free Data Access includes:

Grain Price and Basis Indexes: Grain indexes from cmdty are commonly used to build grain marketing strategies, as benchmarks for physical contracts, and as objective prices for Crop Insurance and Ag Lending.

Cash Grain Prices: Collected from over 4,000 locations throughout the United States, the cmdty product line remains the leading database for current and historical North American grain bids.

Yield Forecast Indexes: Build robust pricing models for futures or combine with our basis indexes to build and backtest a crop marketing strategy.

Basis Forecast Indexes: Students can use our basis forecasts to build localized forward price curves that incorporate historical seasonality and current spot pricing

Geospatial Weather Data: Use cutting edge data derived from geospatial observations to build predictive models for yield and production more easily than ever before.

Qualifying academic programs can receive complimentary or discounted access to cmdtyView Pro, the leading analytics platform for commodity trading .

To learn more about how to receive access to free data and tools for your classroom, apply now on our website .

About BarchartBarchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

