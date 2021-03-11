Barbour Chooses Metapack To Lead Shipping And Return Services

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced Barbour, the British heritage and lifestyle brand has selected Metapack to lead its online shipping and returns operations.

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced Barbour, the British heritage and lifestyle brand has selected Metapack to lead its online shipping and returns operations. The partnership sees Barbour use Metapack's Delivery Manager, Delivery Options and its Returns Portal as the company looks to gain seamless access to more carriers, automate shipping and returns process, and to further extend delivery options to consumers.

Delivery Manager: Access to 400+ carriers and 4,900+ delivery service

Metapack's Delivery Manager enables Barbour to fulfill on its delivery promise to consumers while reducing operational processing times. Leveraging Metapack's technology Barbour is able to access the world's largest carrier library via a single integration and removes the need for costly and complicated carrier onboarding processes. Using Delivery Manager, Barbour is also able to intelligently select the right delivery service for each order, and quickly generate carrier compliant labels and customs documents for all shipments.

"Having the correct technology in place is key for us as we continue to evolve our brand, e-commerce offering and fulfil on our delivery promise to our customers," said Gareth Dixon, Group Financial Controller at Barbour. "By leveraging Metapack's technology not only do we have a single gateway to different carriers and flexible services, we're also able to automate key shipping process and reduce the reliance on our IT resources. Most importantly, we're able to strengthen the buying experience for our consumers at every stage in their online journey - from checkout to delivery and even returns," finished Dixon.

Delivery Options: Provide the right choices and accurate fulfilment dates

Metapack's Delivery Options provide Barbour with the ability to extend delivery options. From next day to a nominated day and even click and collect, by utilizing Delivery Options, Barbour is able to not only enhance the consumer experience but also drive additional revenue through website conversions by ensuring consumers are presented with the correct delivery option and accurate fulfilment dates for each order.

Returns Portal: Enable automated and efficient returns across 350,000 locations

Metapack's Returns Portal enables Barbour to automate its return process, allowing the company to reduce its customer support calls and provide consumers with more convenient options to ship and track eCommerce returns. Barbour is able to empower its consumers by providing convenient returns options, with more than 350,000 drop off locations to choose from. Additionally, Barbour is able to gain greater insight and intelligence into returns before they arrive at the warehouse, not only providing consumers with an efficient refunding process but also allowing smarter procurement, marketing and inventory decisions to be made.

"From extending delivery options to improving their returns experience. Metapack's different solutions enable Barbour to further optimize its distribution processes and future proof its business as it continues to scale and grow," said Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. "By using Metapack, they're able to reduce the reliance on a single carrier for deliveries and remove the complexities associated with carrier maintenance while strengthening their customer experience and delivery proposition," continued Fair.

To find out more about Metapack's Delivery Manager and how it can help your business manage its shipping ecosystem, please visit: https://www.metapack.com/en_gb/shipping/.

To find out more about Metapack's Delivery Options and how it can help your business increase cart conversion, please visit: https://www.metapack.com/checkout/.

To find out more about Metapack Returns and how it can help your business successfully manage its returns policy, please visit: https://www.metapack.com/returns/.

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world's leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). Find out more: www.metapack.com.

About Barbour

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the North East of England to provide outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners to protect them from the worst of the British weather, today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Shirts, knitwear, trousers, footwear and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour's iconic outerwear.

Forever synonymous with the British countryside, Barbour's collections now span from the best practical country clothing to fashion-forward lifestyle collections. To this day Barbour's ranges continue to be inspired by the company's archives which date back to 1910 - each season classic designs are re-interpreted into modern, contemporary silhouettes.

A family-owned 5th generation brand established 127 years ago, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 55 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the US and Japan and holds three Royal Warrants from HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales. 2021 sees the company celebrate 'a centenary of re-waxing', a sustainable service that has helped consumers to extend the life of their products for the last 100 years.

