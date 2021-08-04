Barbie® To Donate $5 For Each Barbie Doctor, Nurse Or Paramedic Doll Sold* At Participating Target Locations During The Month Of August (Photo: Business Wire)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Barbie® will donate $5 for each eligible Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll sold at Target to the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), benefiting the children of first responders.

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) - Get Report announced today that Barbie® will donate $5 for each eligible Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll sold at Target to the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), benefiting the children of first responders. These dedicated heroes have worked tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19 since the pandemic began. This is a continuation of Mattel's #ThankYouHeroes signature program, launched last year as part of the company's broader "Play it Forward" platform, focused on leveraging Mattel's iconic brands to give back to communities in times of need.

The brand is spotlighting six women who are modern real-life heroes of the pandemic and honoring them with their own one-of-a-kind doll made in their likeness (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 200 careers, Barbie continues to celebrate role models, as every child imagines that they can be anything, but actually seeing that they can, and hearing the stories of others, makes all the difference.

"Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "To shine a light on their efforts, we are sharing their stories and leveraging Barbie's platform to inspire the next generation to take after these heroes and give back. Our hope is to nurture and ignite the imaginations of children playing out their own storyline as heroes."

Experts in their fields who have shown unprecedented courage during a challenging time, these six role models made a positive impact in their communities, inspiring current and future generations for years to come. The global lineup of women honored with a one-of-a-kind doll includes:

Amy O'Sullivan, RN (United States) - Emergency Room nurse Amy O'Sullivan treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn at the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, became ill and was intubated, then a few weeks later returned to work to continue taking care of others.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz (United States) - Dr. Cruz, a frontline worker from Las Vegas, NV, during the pandemic, joined forces with other Asian-American physicians to fight racial bias and discrimination.

Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa (Canada) - A psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto, Canada, Dr. Oriuwa has advocated against systemic racism in healthcare, which has been further highlighted by the pandemic.

Professor Sarah Gilbert (United Kingdom) - As a professor of vaccinology, Professor Gilbert led the development of the University of Oxford vaccine in the U.K.

Dr. Jaqueline Goes de Jesus (Brazil) - As a biomedical researcher, Dr. Goes is credited for leading the sequencing of the genome of a COVID-19 variant in Brazil.

Dr. Kirby White (Australia) -A General Practitioner in Australia, Dr. White co-founded the Gowns for Doctors initiative - by developing a PPE gown that could be laundered and re-used, allowing frontline workers in Victoria, AU to continue seeing patients during the pandemic.

"Thank you to Mattel and Barbie," said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Mattel and Barbie showed up for First Responders Children's Foundation at the beginning of the pandemic. With their generous donations, we gave some joy to children across the country during a very difficult and scary time. With Mattel's financial support, we bought thousands of hotel room nights with food stipends for first responders on the frontlines." Ms. Crane added, "This exciting new partnership with Mattel, Barbie and Target will support our Power of Play Program which focuses on the social, emotional and behavioral well-being of children. These special Barbie dolls give children the opportunity to role-play with everyday heroes who show up for us in emergencies 365 days a year!"

Today, Barbie is also introducing the Fast Cast Clinic™ playset, with a Barbie doctor doll and four distinct play areas: a medical station, an exam table, an x-ray machine and a gift shop. The innovative new set includes dough that can be shaped to create leg/arm casts and create wraps with the bandage maker, allowing children to play out roles across the medical field. With dough containers to create casts, a set of crutches and over 30 pieces, the Fast Cast Clinic playset is available at major retailers for $49.99.

Mattel's #ThankYouHeroes program was created in 2020 to honor individuals who have led the fight against COVID-19, as well as the everyday heroes who have kept communities up and running. The line consisted of special edition products from Fisher-Price®, Matchbox®, MEGA®, UNO® and American Girl®, along with Barbie.

For more information about the First Responders Children's Foundation, visit 1stRCF.org. For additional details and eligible products for promotion, visit www.Barbie.com/ThankYouProgram.

*Mattel donation up to $50,000, Offer valid 8/1-8/28.

About MattelMattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About First Responders Children's FoundationFor 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

