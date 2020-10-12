Barbara Schlinker, Team Leader, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

MONUMENT, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Schlinker, Team Leader, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Real Estate as a Broker and the Owner at Parker St. Claire Realtor.

Located at 7660 Goddard Street, Suite 213, Parker St. Claire Realtor has been offering premier real estate services in the Colorado Springs metropolitan area since 2004. Areas of service include the towns of Larkspur, Elbert, Divide, Woodland Park, Peyton, and Fountain. Owner of the firm, Barb is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, valuing relationships over transactions. She ensures her team is always proactive, open, and direct, having earned a reputation as a trusted real estate and brokerage firm. The business is a certified 100% Veteran Owned Small Business.Before entering her field, Barb was a pilot. She switched to real estate to spend more time with her children. She joined Prudential Professional Realtors and worked with her father. In 2004, she established her firm. A frontrunner in her field, she has gained extensive experience negotiating, communicating, and fine-tuning her visionary and team leadership skills.In recognition of academic achievements, Barb attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She is a platinum real estate professional coach.Maintaining affiliations with prominent organizations, Barb is a member of Pikes Peak MLS and RE Colorado MLS. She donates to Home Front Career for Veterans and Home Frontiers.On top of these accomplishments, Barb has been recognized as a top real estate professional by numerous organizations. The Wall Street Journal ranked her as the fourth best in Colorado Springs for Transaction Sides.Barb dedicates this recognition to Craig Proctor, Todd Walters, and her brother Tom Parker.For more information, please visit https://www.parkerstclaire.com

