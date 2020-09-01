Intel Corporation today announced the promotion of Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, to corporate vice president.

Intel Corporation today announced the promotion of Barbara Whye, chief diversity and inclusion officer and vice president of Social Impact and Human Resources, to corporate vice president. This appointment reflects Whye's expanded role overseeing the Intel Foundation and the Corporate Responsibility Office to create more sustainable systemic change and to expand Intel's social impact globally.

Barbara H. Whye is the chief diversity and inclusion officer and corporate vice president of social impact and human resources at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

In addition to leading Intel's $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which resulted in reaching full representation in Intel's U.S. workforce in October 2018, Whye is also responsible for Intel's investments and programs that deliver positive global impact and enrich lives globally. This includes the advancement of Intel's leadership in corporate responsibility and integration of inclusive, accessible and sustainable practices in operations, supply chain and product innovation.

"Against the backdrop of COVID-19 and a demand for greater social justice, Barb has shown deep understanding of our employees' needs and is leading Intel and our industry to accelerate momentum in diversity, inclusion, corporate responsibility and social equity initiatives," said Intel Chief People Officer Sandra Rivera. "She and her team have turned this moment of crisis into a movement for action, and she has distinguished herself as a leader within Intel and in the industry."

Whye joined Intel in 1995 as an engineer and has since held numerous positions, including leadership and project engineering roles responsible for acquiring and starting new facilities for Intel worldwide. She also leads the investment strategy for Intel's global STEM education portfolio, with an emphasis on girls and underserved populations.

