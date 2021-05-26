Barbara Bush Foundation President And CEO British A. Robinson Joins Forbes Nonprofit Council

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- British A. Robinson, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, has been accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

Robinson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting organizational growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"I have dedicated my career to serving our society's communities most in need. Today, low literacy is an equity issue that prevents 130 million American adults from fully engaging as parents, workers and citizens - impacting our collective physical, social and economic wellbeing," said Robinson. "This challenge is too large and too important for any single organization to tackle alone. To that end, I'm thrilled to join this network of top nonprofit leaders to share new perspectives and innovative solutions that will strengthen families, businesses and communities across the U.S."

"We are honored to welcome British A. Robinson into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Robinson has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Robinson will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy:The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org .

About Forbes Councils: Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Nonprofit Council, visit forbesnonprofitcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

