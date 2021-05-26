Barbachano International Earns Top 30 Ranking In Prestigious Forbes' List For Recruiting Excellence

Barbachano International selected by Forbes as America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021 for 5th year in a row, ranking #27 in America and #3 on the West Coast

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbachano International (BIP), the premier Executive Search and leadership advisory firm with a focus on diversity, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Forbes' to America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021 list for the fifth consecutive year, moving up 9 spots and currently ranking #27 in America and #3 on the West Coast and California.

This year, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to analyze nominations from more than 26,000 job candidates and human resources managers who had worked with recruitment agencies in the past year. Firms with the most recommendations were ranked highest. The Best Executive Recruiting Firms list ranks the top 200 executive search firms (from over 18,000 firms) specializing in filling positions with annual salaries of over $100,000.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Forbes for the fifth consecutive year for excellence in recruiting and to be ranked among the best executive search firms in the world," said Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, President & CEO of Barbachano International. "This recognition is especially meaningful because we successfully navigated a challenging year and it is the result of our teams' resilience and commitment to providing outstanding service and quality solutions to our clients and candidates."

"Next year, Barbachano International will be celebrating its 30 th anniversary transforming the lives of people and impacting the success of the companies we serve throughout America," continued Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano. "Knowing we make a difference is what motivates us to continue on that journey for another 30 years and beyond."

About Barbachano International Barbachano International (BIP) is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas ( USA, Mexico, Latin America, & Canada) with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. BIP has 15 search practice groups including Consumer Goods, Industrials / Manufacturing, Agribusiness, Medical Devices, Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics & Technology, among others. Since 1992, BIP and its affiliates have impacted the profitability of over 50% of Fortune 500 Companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California with satellite offices in Florida and Mexico. As member-owners of NPAworldwide Recruitment Network , we are supported by partner offices in over 50 countries.

