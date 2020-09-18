Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of Trans Plus Software

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trans Plus Software, a company that provides an end-to-end software solution to optimize and automate fleet and logistics management.

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, Trans Plus is an innovative technology provider offering both asset and non-asset based TMS (Transportation Management System) solutions. The TMS (Fleet Manager Professional or Logistics Manager Professional) not only meets the end-to-end business requirements of transportation companies but has industry leading EDI, document management, telematics, and mileage/routing integrations.

"Trans Plus has dedicated over twenty years to developing the best software solutions for trucking and brokerage clients," says David Berkal, CEO Banyan Software. "We are excited to partner with the whole team at Trans Plus to continue pursuing their mission of building best-in-class software for the industry, paired with incredible client support."

"We are pleased that Trans Plus has found a permanent home that will continue to nurture and invest in our employees and technology," says David Wright, President & CEO, Trans Plus Software. "As we look towards the future, we know that Banyan shares our devotion to providing the best possible software to our clients and will use their resources and experience to take Trans Plus to the next level."

ABOUT TRANS PLUS SOFTWARE

Trans Plus was founded in 1995 and has spent over twenty years developing software solutions to support the transportation industry. In addition to streamlining operations and transportation management, the company offers specially designed modules for truckload and less-than-truckload carriers, intermodal container shipping and specialized haulers. For more information, please visit: http://www.transpluscorp.com/

ABOUT BANYAN SOFTWARE

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com.

