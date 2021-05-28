Banty Shares Tips On How To Conduct Video Job Interviews

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to COVID-19, many companies strictly relied on hosting in-person job interviews to identify new talent and fill vacant positions.

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to COVID-19, many companies strictly relied on hosting in-person job interviews to identify new talent and fill vacant positions. Now, as these companies shift certain operations online, they are using easy and secure virtual meeting platforms like Banty.com to meet with new candidates.

According to a survey conducted by OfficeTeam, 63% of human resource managers use, or have used, video interview technology while hiring. What's more, 13% of hiring managers expect to use it more in the future.

If you are a hiring manager and want to make video job interviews part of your hiring process, here are some tips on how to conduct them most effectively:

Know your video meeting platform: Regardless of the online interview service you use, learn every feature inside and out before beginning the hiring process. This will help meetings run smoothly

Provide candidates with clear instructions: Ahead of the video interview, give candidates clear instructions on how they can join you for it. Keep in mind not everyone may be as used to virtual meetings as you are

Schedule smartly: To account for meetings that run over time due to a lengthy Q&A session or a technical glitch, schedule all appointments at least 10-15 minutes apart. Even online, it is important to start all interviews on time

Dress professionally: Although the meeting is being done online, dressing professionally gives the candidate an early look at the type of company they are interviewing at. First impressions are everything

Have a great Internet connection: Before an interview begins, triple-check your Internet connection to see that it is strong and will not prematurely cut an interview short, or make it look choppy

Find a bright, quiet place to meet from: Interviewing from an environment that's well-lit and distraction-free will make it easier for both you and the interviewee to communicate successfully throughout the video call

Focus on your interviewee: Unless reading a resume or taking notes, maintain focus on the candidate. This indicates they're being heard and truly considered for the job. This also allows you to ask better follow-up questions

"I used to only interview people in-person. Sometimes, there'd be a handful of candidates coming into my office each day to discuss an employment opportunity. This proved to be a challenging process" recalls Banty Inc. Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson. "But now, I've come to realize how much more convenient, less stressful, and schedule-friendly it can be to conduct video job interviews instead. Now, all Banty Inc. hiring is done through its own video conferencing platform."

In a post-COVID-19 world, video interviews will be more mainstream than ever before. Not only are they easier to organize, but they are also cost-effective and efficient.

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that helps doctors easily integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices. Now, Banty also offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses, Enterprise, Virtual Events, and Personal use.

Banty is accessible via any desktop browser, or through dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. With a wide variety of engaging features geared toward productivity and maintaining personal connections, Banty is the virtual meeting platform that brings the world together through better communication.

