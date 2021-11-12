Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How To Maintain A Strong Telemedicine Presence For Years To Come

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to grip certain regions of the world, doctors are turning to telemedicine as a way to see patients, when possible, from a safe distance.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to grip certain regions of the world, doctors are turning to telemedicine as a way to see patients, when possible, from a safe distance. This is happening thanks to the evolution of virtual medicine solutions that now allow doctors and patients to connect via video call technology.

Just like everyone else, those in the medical community look forward to the day where the worst of COVID-19 is behind us. When this time inevitably happens, though, healthcare professionals should continually encourage patients to visit them virtually.

According to recent findings from Amwell, "92% of physicians are still expecting to use video visits when it is safe to meet with patients."

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , recognizes patients may pull back from online doctor's appointments once the pandemic winds down. As such, he believes doctors need to work hard to maintain a strong telemedicine presence at their clinics for years to come. They can do this by:

Heavily promoting telemedicine services: As patients begin to feel more comfortable about visiting a doctor's office, that's the optimal time to remind them about the continued availability of virtual appointments. Doctors need to explain how not all appointments require an in-person commitment and that they are still offering telemedicine services as part of their day-to-day patient treatment plans.

Staying up-to-date with new technology: There is no doubt the technology that supports telemedicine services will continue to improve over time. Medical clinics need to stay on top of the latest innovations in order to make sure the virtual experience each patient receives continues to be the most modern and convenient one possible

Always providing a secure online environment: Patients want to know that what they discuss online with their doctor remains private and confidential. Thus, doctors should always make it known to patients that their online security is of the utmost importance.

Offering an excellent online appointment experience: If a doctor's online appointments are negatively impacted by technological issues or poor communication, patients will undoubtedly opt for more in-person appointments. All medical clinics need to see that the doctor has great Internet connectivity for patient video calls, as well as a bright room, and great audio-video settings. Check off all these boxes and patients will keep coming online

"Doctors should always go above and beyond in the telemedicine space," adds Dr. Tytus. "To do this, patients need to be continuously reminded about the benefits of online appointments even after COVID-19 passes."

