Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Discusses Why Patients Need Access To More Virtual Medicine Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now is the time in which doctors throughout the world should implement virtual medicine solutions at their clinic. Not only has the COVID-19 global pandemic reminded us of this technology's importance, but it's also educated a large cross-section of individuals about it.

In the past, non-in-person medical appointments could take place over the phone. Now, though, doctors have the ability to touch base with patients over a video call. Since these patients are familiar with the pluses of online doctor's appointments, it's now the responsibility of those who medically care for them to offer such a service.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), 96% of health centers "predict patients will have a harder time accessing care and suffer poorer health outcomes unless flexible telehealth policies are continued."

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , recognizes the importance of keeping helpful telehealth policies active for the sake of patients, because that'll help them:

Book more frequent appointments: Some patients are hesitant about booking several doctor's appointments to take care of a specific health issue. The hard reality is that in-person appointments can take people away from work for multiple hours, leading to lost wages - especially for those who are not salaried. Virtual medicine appointments, meanwhile, can be done quickly from a computer, smartphone, or tablet. All that's required is a private office space, or the ability to sneak away from one's desk for a break.

Experience beneficial virtual medicine solutions: Banty Medical was designed to give doctors and patients alike an easy and secure virtual visit experience. Here, doctors get to create a custom Banty room address (i.e., Banty.com/MyClinic ). This is the only link a patient will need to use in order to see their doctor. Banty Medical is also HIPAA/PHIPA compliant and end-to-end encrypted, meaning all appointments remain secure and private. Information disclosed in appointments will not leak to unwanted third parties, nor will it be stored by Banty.

Connect from remote areas: There are numerous remote communities that do not have a doctor's office - or enough doctor's offices - in the immediate area. Thus, long commutes usually need to be made. By medical clinics who usually serve these communities offering virtual medicine appointments, patients will be far less inconvenienced - especially those with time constraints or mobility issues.

"If we really want to make sure all patients always get the care they need, it's time to make virtual medicine a standard service offered by medical clinics," adds Dr. Tytus. "The technology and the appetite for it is there."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

