Banty's Dr. Richard Tytus Discusses How To Make Telemedicine Appointments Easy For Patients

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When a telemedicine solution is brought into a medical clinic, it is very important that it provides an easy alternative to in-person appointments for patients. This will not just help patients get comfortable with virtual medicine, it will also encourage them to book more online doctor's appointments moving forward.

According to findings shared by Medical Economics, 69% of patients confirmed that access to an easy-to-use telemedicine solution would motivate them to book virtual appointments with their doctor.

Dr. Richard Tytus , Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc. , is a firm believer that ease-of-use is the key to getting patients interested in virtual visits with a doctor. To make telemedicine easy on patients, Dr. Tytus suggests that medical clinics should take the following steps:

Have a great telemedicine solution: Choosing Banty Medical is the best first step you can take toward giving patients an easy telemedicine experience. Here, appointments can quickly be accessed by visiting a clinic's unique, dedicated Banty room address. Patients will no longer need a complicated, auto-generated meeting link and password to visit their doctor

See that you have a well-informed clinical team: To help patients begin their telemedicine experience, see that everyone at your clinic has a strong working knowledge of Banty Medical. In the event someone has trouble logging on for their virtual appointment, a member of your team can lend guidance and help them realize how straightforward and convenient of a process it really is

Provide educational resources online: Not all patients will want to contact the clinic directly if they are having trouble figuring out your telemedicine solution. Many will want to do their research independently. Thus, your clinic should make a point of sharing a 'How To' guide or an 'FAQ' section on your website explaining the clinic's virtual medicine practices. You can even share helpful tips across your medical clinic's social media channels

Be understanding if appointments start late: As much as hosting virtual visits requires a learning curve for the clinical team, attending them requires patients gaining familiarity, too. During this process, it could mean appointments not beginning when they're supposed to. When this happens, show some understanding, and realize this should not be a long-term problem. Eventually, the patient will get the hang of this and always be on-time to see you

"The last thing patients being introduced to telemedicine want is a challenging experience that causes them frustration and stress," adds Dr. Tytus. "By choosing a solution like Banty Medical, and instituting the right processes, your patients will soon realize just how easy virtual visits with their doctor can be."

Banty.com's video call service offers all subscribers a custom, permanent URL (i.e., Banty.com/MyMeeting ); a secure, end-to-end encrypted meeting space; excellent video quality; unlimited meetings each month; and straightforward scheduling tools.

Banty has a number of solutions that are meant to make it easy to meet with those who matter most to you. (Watch the 'Banty Is Easy' video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty room address: Banty.com/YourName

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Businesses , Enterprise , Medical Practices , Virtual Events , and Personal use . Banty video conferencing is easy to use and ultra-secure. The platform provides users with a dedicated Banty.com URL , accessible via any desktop browser or through iOS and Android mobile apps.

In order to receive government approval to become a verified medical platform, Banty was upgraded to meet new cyber security standards, making it one of the most secure platforms available. Each day, the Banty team goes above and beyond to ensure the platform remains one of the most secure and innovative virtual meeting solutions in the world.

For more information, please visit Banty.org/solutions , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram .

