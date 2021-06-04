Banty.com's Dr. Richard Tytus Explains How Video Calls Can Help Your Mental Health

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic has been hard on everyone.

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 global pandemic has been hard on everyone. In addition to the physical toll it has taken on millions throughout the world, many have experienced a downturn in their mental health during this unprecedented time.

According to 'The Implications of COVID-19 for Mental Health and Substance Abuse' report released this past February by Kaiser Family Foundation , 41% of adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder during the pandemic.

"There is no doubt that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on our mental health. The health and safety protocols put in place have forced us to dramatically change how we go about our day-to-day lives," explains Banty Co-Founder Dr. Richard Tytus. "Fortunately, many people have turned to video call platforms like Banty.com to connect with family and friends throughout the pandemic."

Without question, video conferencing technology is all about bringing people together. Dr. Tytus recognizes this and wants everyone to know about the positive impact it can have on a person's mental health.

Dr. Tytus believes video calls can improve your mental wellness by:

Cutting down the distance: When unable to see people you care about in-person, the distance can feel immense. With video calls, you can coordinate gatherings with immediate family, extended family, friends, or a fun mix from all those groups. No matter where everyone lives, video conferencing makes it possible for us to be in a room together

Building a sense of community: Being part of a local recreational club helps us feel like we have a whole other community that's separate from our work and home lives. With video calls, these types of get togethers (i.e., a book club, a wine sampling group) can still happen. Keeping groups like these together through challenging times will make them even stronger in the long run

Getting together for a laugh: Laughter can really be the best medicine. Video calls are a great place to gather and watch funny YouTube clips together, as well as share memories, or go over your hilarious day-to-day happenings. If your cheeks hurt by the end of this call, then it is mission accomplished

Giving yourself an event to look forward to: For many people, the pandemic brought with it a very empty calendar. Not having anything on the horizon can be hard to cope with emotionally. By scheduling regular video calls, you always have something - and someone - to look forward to

Using them as an opportunity to seek professional help: Mental health awareness is crucial for everyone. If you are struggling with depression, anxiety, or another matter, online therapy can be sought. Telepsychiatry virtual meetings are now available to those who need assistance and feel more comfortable seeking it from home, or another remote location. To find support near you, Google "telepsychiatry" and the region in which you live

