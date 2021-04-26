Banty.com Is Bringing People Together With Its Banty Personal Video Meeting Solution

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banty.com is helping people stay connected during the COVID-19 global pandemic with its Banty Personal video meeting solution. Here, individuals can easily check-in with loved ones from around the world using any desktop browser, or by downloading Banty's mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

"As individuals continue to practice social distancing, it is more important than ever that we embrace new ways to stay in touch with family and friends," explained Banty Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Wilson. "Banty Personal is an interactive and engaging meeting space in which people can safely gather and have a very socially satisfying experience. What's more, the end-to-end encryption technology Banty uses ensures that all gatherings remain private and secure."

Banty Personal has a number of features that are meant to make video meetings easy to attend and fun to be a part of. (Watch the Banty Is Easy Video here: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhmVdwrR_w8&t=10s )

Those who sign up for the service get to create a permanent, personalized URL (i.e., Banty.com/SarahSmith) for their meeting room. This is the link people will use to access the gathering they've been invited to, rather than a confusing, auto-generated, alphanumeric link. Additionally, invitees are not required to download any software to participate in a Banty video meeting.

A Banty Personal room can have upwards of 115 participants at once and does not put a time limit on meetings. This freedom makes it possible for large groups of people to have extended conversations, use the screen share feature for an online trivia tournament, or watch funny YouTube videos together by sharing links in the chat.

Banty Personal is Also for Your Business

Banty Personal is a desirable high-definition video meeting solution for individual business owners, freelancers, and sole proprietors as well.

Meeting rooms can be customized with a headshot, logo, or other marketing assets designed to give clients a positive impression. Meanwhile, productivity tools like active speaker view, the digital whiteboard, plus polling and live Q&A capabilities, help keep everyone on the same page.

During busy periods, Banty's intuitive scheduling feature efficiently keeps track of appointments, while the door lock tool can be activated to ensure no one accidentally enters a meeting.

"When the pandemic struck, we originally thought of Banty as a video conferencing solution for medical professionals. We figured it would give doctors and their patients a way to have private, face-to-face consultations without having to come into close contact with one another," offered Banty Co-Founder, Dr. Rick Tytus, Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University. "However, we soon discovered that patients embraced Banty and started hosting their own meetings. It was then that we realized our platform would be beneficial to everyone - not just those in medicine."

Today, everyone has a mobile number and an email address. In the near future, everyone will have a Banty video chat address: Banty.com/YourName

For more information, please visit Banty.org/personal , or follow Banty on social media to learn more about the latest platform innovations: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram.

About Banty

Banty began as a patient-centered video conferencing platform that allows doctors to integrate virtual medical appointments into their clinics and practices easily. Accessed via a simple web browser, Banty requires no downloads, registration, or lengthy, complicated set-ups, while providing users with a dedicated Banty.com URL that is easy to remember. A prepackaged, ready-made digital system right out of the box, Banty has expanded beyond just medicine to help businesses and individuals communicate online with greater ease.

